Rupee slides for fifth straight session on tariff woes; opens at 87.72/$

The Indian rupee extended losses for a fifth straight session on Tuesday as traders braced for 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods effective August 17.

The domestic currency opened 14 paise lower at 87.72 against the dollar on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 2.6 per cent in the current financial year and 2.40 per cent in 2025 so far. In August, it fell around 0.12 per cent against the dollar.

The domestic currency was set to open weaker at 87.70 after the Trump Administration announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods effective August 27, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director of Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. On Monday, the rupee rose to 87.34 but closed lower at 87.58, as dollar buying picked up amid foreign portfolio investor equity selling and a 10 basis points rise in India's 10-year bond yields, he said.

The weakness in the currency comes after a draft notice from the US Department of Homeland Security, which outlined plans by US President Donald Trump to impose a 50 per cent tariff on Indian products. The increased levies are set to apply to Indian goods "entered for consumption, or withdrawn from warehouse for consumption, on or after 12:01 AM Eastern Daylight Time on 27 August 2025." "The currency, which touched 86.90 last week, has since slipped by around 80 paise. Exporters are likely to sell near 87.75, while importers remain cautious, awaiting the Reserve Bank of India’s move," Bhansali said.