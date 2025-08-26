Stock Market LIVE: D-St poised for weak start; Asian stocks slide on tariffs; Nine active IPOs today
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: FPIs remained net sellers for the second straight day on Monday. So far this year, global funds have sold ₹1.17 trillion, according to NSDL
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE today, Tuesday, August 26, 2025: Indian equities are set to open lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues, as Dalal Street braces for additional US tariffs taking effect from Wednesday.
The GIFT Nifty was down 68 points, or 0.27 per cent, as of 7:35 AM.
Meanwhile, most equity benchmarks in Asia slipped in tandem with the dollar as the feud between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve intensified. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was down 0.7 per cent, last checked, led by declines in Japan's Nikkei (down 1.09 per cent) and South Korea's Kospi (down 0.86 per cent).
The President moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations that she falsified documents on mortgage applications. The sentiments also worsened after Trump threatened to place export curbs on chips in retaliation against other nations' digital services taxes.
Wall Street closed lower on Monday as optimism over potential rate cuts by the Fed waned. The S&P 500 index and Nasdaq were down 0.43 per cent and 0.22 per cent, respectively.
On the domestic front, there are no major economic or macro cues to watch out for. Any news related to the implementation of the revamped goods and services tax (GST 2.0) will be eyed.
Nifty levels to watch
The intraday market trend looks non-directional, making level-based trading ideal, according to Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities. For bulls, 25,000 is the breakout point, with potential upside to 25,150-25,200. Key support for Nifty50 lies at 24,900-24,850, and a break below 24,850 could drag the index to 24,750-24,700.
IPO corner
In the mainboard IPO space, Dalal Street gears up for four listings, including Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar and Patel Retail. Meanwhile, IPOs of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will open for subscription.
In the SME IPO segment, three issues (Anondita Medicare, Shivashrit Foods and Classic Electrodes) will close today, while two issues (Globtier Infotech and NIS Management) will enter the second day. The IPOs of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will open for bidding today. Meanwhile, shares of LGT Business Connextions debut in the SME segment.
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Top stocks to watch today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The following are the top stocks to watch out for in trade today:
Sai Life Sciences: TPG Asia VII SF is likely to exit the company by selling its entire 14.72 per cent stake via block deals.
Paytm: The board has approved additional investments of Rs 300 crore in Paytm Money and Rs 155 crore in Paytm Services through a rights issue.
JK Cement: The board has approved investments worth Rs 4,805 crore for greenfield expansion of a new cement line of 7 million tonnes per annum (MnTPA).
To see the complete list, CLICK HERE
8:09 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nine IPOs, five listings today!
Stock Market LIVE Updates: In the mainboard space, Dalal Street gears up for four listings, including Shreeji Shipping Global, Gem Aromatics, Vikram Solar and Patel Retail. Meanwhile, IPOs of Anlon Healthcare and Vikran Engineering will open for subscription.
In the SME segment, three issues (Anondita Medicare, Shivashrit Foods and Classic Electrodes) will close today, while two issues (Globtier Infotech and NIS Management) will enter the second day. The IPOs of Current Infraprojects and Sattva Engineering Construction will open for bidding today. Meanwhile, shares of LGT Business Connextions debut in the SME segment.
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian stocks slide; Dollar drops
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Most equity benchmarks in Asia slipped in tandem with the dollar as the feud between US President Donald Trump and the Federal Reserve intensified. The MSCI AC Asia Pacific was down 0.7 per cent, last checked, led by declines in Japan's Nikkei (down 1.09 per cent) and South Korea's Kospi (down 0.86 per cent).
The President moved to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook on allegations that she falsified documents on mortgage applications. The sentiments also worsened after Trump threatened to place export curbs on chips in retaliation against other nations' digital services taxes.
7:41 AM
Good morning, readers! Welcome to Business Standard's LIVE stock market blog.
Good morning, readers! Stay tuned to our LIVE blog for all the updates on markets, business, and the economy.
Topics : Share Market Today MARKETS LIVE MARKET WRAP stock market trading stock market investing Markets NSE Nifty S&P BSE Sensex IPOs SME IPOs Asian markets Wall Streets US markets Jerome Powell Trump tariffs US Federal Reserve Domestic markets
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:51 AM IST