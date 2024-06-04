Home / Markets / News / PSU shares slump up to 8% as investors book profit, track LS poll results

PSU shares slump up to 8% as investors book profit, track LS poll results

Shares of state owned companies fell on the BSE in Tuesday's early trades. The BSE CPSE index was down by 8.3 per cent at 4,025 levels.

Companies, PSUs, investors, investments, growth
Illustration: Binay Sinha
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Shares of state owned companies fell on the BSE in Tuesday’s early trades. The BSE CPSE index was down by 8.3 per cent at 4,025 levels. 

This comes after the early trends showed a tight fight between the BJP led NDA and INC led INDIA Alliance, contrary to the verdict of exit polls. 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


As of 09:41 AM; NDA was leading on 284 seats and the INDIA Alliance was ahead on 223 seats, while others were on top of 26 seats. 

Track all election market updates here

Post the early trends, investors resorted to profit booking after a heavy buyout a day before, where the bourses hit record highs. SJVN fell 9.19 per cent, GAIL, 7.28 per cent, Ircon 7.23 per cent and Bharat Dynamics by 7.15 per cent in the intra day deals on the BSE.

Other PSU stocks also fell in line, with BEML Land Assets, Cochin Shipyard, NTPC, SAIL, NHPC, NBCC, NLC India and IRFC falling between 6-7 per each.

The broader indices also fell in the red zone with the SmallCap index falling 3.18 per cent, while the MidCap slipped 3.49 per cent in early intraday trade.

Contrary to the early trends, a dozen exit polls conducted by various agencies and media organisations gave the NDA anywhere between 316 and 400 seats.

The exit poll results were published on Saturday after the final phase of the seven-phase elections, which had begun on April 19, concluded.

At 09:41 AM; the CPSE index was trading 6.16 per cent lower at 4,122 levels. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 2.92 per cent at 74949 levels. 

Also Read

This construction company's stock has climbed 229% in one year; here's why

Jefferies to Nuvama: These brokerage have raised NTPC target price post Q4

SAIL-Bhilai to set up Chhattisgarh's first 15-Mw floating solar plant

IRFC, NBCC, SJVN, BHEL: PSU stocks are on fire; analysts see more headroom

CPSE stocks on a roll; RVNL, Hudco, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard surge up to 15%

Oil market headed for bearish times on softening global economic conditions

Acche din for Adani stocks are here; check key technical levels here

MOIL, Adani Power, Sapphire Foods among eight stocks to watch on June 4

Stocks to watch on June 04: DRL, Biocon, Wipro, RVNL, M&M Fin Svcs

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex sinks over 2,000 pts, Nifty breaks below 22,600; VIX soars 18%

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :PSU sharesBuzzing stocksSJVNGAILNTPC NBCCSAIL

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story