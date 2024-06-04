Home / Markets / News / Stock Market LIVE: Will indices hit upper circuit today on LS poll outcome?
LiveNew Update

Stock Market LIVE: Will indices hit upper circuit today on LS poll outcome?

Stock Market Live on June 04: At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 148 points higher at 23,555.50 compared to Nifty futures

SI Reporter New Delhi
Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices
Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 7:52 AM IST
7:52 AM

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Date, time, & where to watch poll results

7:50 AM

MOIL, Adani Power, Sapphire Foods among eight stocks to watch on June 4

7:45 AM

Modi 3.0? Exit polls trigger the best day for indices in three years

7:39 AM

Gold prices firm on Fed rate cut hopes; investors await more US data

7:31 AM

Stocks to watch on June 04: DRL, Biocon, Wipro, RVNL, M&M Fin Svcs

7:27 AM

2019 redux in exit poll-driven rally; foreshadowing BJP-led NDA dominance

7:26 AM

Lifestyle accessories major Titan's near-term margin headwinds on watch

7:24 AM

Buy ideas for June 4: Dalmia Bharat, UPL, Aether; key levels here

7:22 AM

DLF, Bajaj Auto are top two technicals picks by ShareKhan for June 4

7:21 AM

Will Sensex hit the upper circuit today on Lok Sabha poll outcome?

7:17 AM

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower

7:17 AM

Brent crude slips to 78.02 per bbl

7:15 AM

US markets ended mixed on Monday

7:11 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

7:52 AM

Lok Sabha election results 2024: Date, time, & where to watch poll results

The seven-phase Lok Sabha election 2024 concluded on June 1, Saturday, leaving the nation eagerly awaiting the results to determine who will form the government at the Centre. READ MORE
 

7:50 AM

MOIL, Adani Power, Sapphire Foods among eight stocks to watch on June 4

Stocks to watch on Tuesday, June 04, 2024: Indian stocks are poised for a positive open onTuesday, fueled by expectations surrounding the 2024 Lok Sabha election outcomes. The GIFT Nifty indicates a bullish start, quoting 158-point higher than Nifty 50 futures at 23,565. READ MORE

7:48 AM

Ambani faces pushback over 5G deal from parliamentary minority in Ghana

A deal for Asia’s second-richest man to cash in on 5G wireless service demand in Ghana faces opposition from the country’s parliamentary minority, which has accused the administration of rushing into a “sweetheart deal.” READ MORE

7:45 AM

Modi 3.0? Exit polls trigger the best day for indices in three years

The benchmark equity indices on Monday recorded their most significant single-day surge in nearly three years, on the back of exit polls forecasting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would retain power at the Centre with a two-thirds majority. READ MORE

7:39 AM

Gold prices firm on Fed rate cut hopes; investors await more US data

Gold prices edged higher on Monday as signs of cooling U.S. inflation lifted hopes for interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve this year, while traders awaited a slew of U.S. economic data due this week. READ MORE
 

7:31 AM

Stocks to watch on June 04: DRL, Biocon, Wipro, RVNL, M&M Fin Svcs

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories' subsidiary, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, inaugurated its biologics facility in Hyderabad, offering process development and clinical scale manufacturing capabilities. READ MORE

7:27 AM

2019 redux in exit poll-driven rally; foreshadowing BJP-led NDA dominance

The sharp rally on Monday had parallels with 2019. Reacting to exit polls, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had rallied 3.8 per cent on May 20, 2019. Back then, exit polls had indicated a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with forecasts for seats ranging between 287 and 306 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). READ MORE

7:26 AM

Lifestyle accessories major Titan's near-term margin headwinds on watch

There could be near-term margin pressures for lifestyle accessories major Titan Company. Even as the company maintains its growth outlook over the medium term, it has revised its margin guidance for the jewellery segment downwards. The company has adjusted its medium-term margin guidance to 12 per cent from the previous range of 12-13 per cent. READ MORE

7:24 AM

Buy ideas for June 4: Dalmia Bharat, UPL, Aether; key levels here

After peaking near the 2060 mark on 04-04-2024, Dalmia Bharat experienced a significant downturn, with a decline of approximately 360 points, equating to roughly 17-18 per cent. READ MORE

7:22 AM

DLF, Bajaj Auto are top two technicals picks by ShareKhan for June 4

DLF stock was in a consolidation mode since April, 2024. The consolidation has taken form of a falling wedge pattern. The stock has broken out of that wedge pattern on the upside indicating resumption of next leg of the up move. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. READ MORE

7:21 AM

Will Sensex hit the upper circuit today on Lok Sabha poll outcome?

After a roaring rally to the exit poll outcome, equity benchmark indices brace for the actual Lok Sabha election results today, as counting of votes start at 8:00 AM. READ MORE

=

7:17 AM

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower

7:17 AM

Brent crude slips to 78.02 per bbl

7:15 AM

US markets ended mixed on Monday

7:11 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 04, 2024: Indian equities could start the day on a positive note amid anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha 2024 election results. 
Exit polls suggested a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third consecutive term. 
At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 148 points higher at 23,555.50 compared to Nifty futures.
Indian markets reached new high on Monday, with Nifty reaching 23,338.70 and Sensex soaring to 76,738.89 levels. 
Asian markets were trading lower this morning, with Kospi slipping 0.52 per cent and Nikkei falling 0.45 per cent, although ASX 200 showed marginal gains.
In the US, markets closed with mixed results on Monday. Dow Jones saw a 0.30 per cent decline, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended 0.56 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.
Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made solid purchases after exit polls, acquiring shares worth Rs 6,850.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,913.98 crore on June 3.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

