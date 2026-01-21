PTC India Financial falls over 7% to 10-month low following Q3 results

PTC India share price today

PTC India share price fell to its lowest level in over 10 months in Wednesday's session as the company's net profit declined in the December quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). The scrip fell 7.58 per cent to ₹29.64 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the lowest level since March 3, 2025.

PTC India Financial Services was trading 5.74 per cent down at ₹30.21 as of 2:18 PM, compared to 0.39 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

In the last 12 months, the scrip has declined 21.98 per cent, compared to a 9.19 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did PTC India Financial share price fall today? PTC India Services share price fell on Wednesday as the company reported a decline of 26.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its net profit during the third quarter of the current financial year (Q3FY26). PTC India Financial Services also registered a decrease of 20.97 per cent Y-o-Y in its total revenue from operations to ₹121.74 crore in the December quarter, compared to ₹158.07 crore a year ago (Q3FY25). The total expense decreased 24.55 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹58.44 crore from ₹77.6 crore. The company said it deliberately calibrated the growth during the quarter as they focused on execution readiness and credit discipline.

"However, one positive development during the December quarter was that PTC India Financial Services achieved its highest quarterly loan disbursement in the last 13 quarters. The company disbursed loans worth ₹609 crore in the third quarter, compared to ₹300 crore in the similar period in the preceding financial year," the management said in its investor presentation. That apart, PTC India Financial Services sanctioned ₹1,188-crore loans in the first nine months of the current financial year (9MFY26), compared to ₹225 crore a year ago, the company said. The financial services company expects the loan disbursal momentum to continue to scale in a measured manner.

PTC India Financial Services improved the provision coverage ratio for the stage-III assets to 76 per cent during the quarter. Stage III assets are generally referred to credit-impaired assets. The management said that the asset quality remained stable with no fresh slippages, while the company continued progress on resolution efforts. "While short-term assets under management (AUM) may fluctuate due to portfolio churn, we remain confident of delivering steady, high-quality growth, further strengthening asset quality, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders," the management said in the investors' presentation. Technical view: PTC India Finanical Services reflecting a negative bias PTC India Financial Services continued to trade in a bearish configuration, firmly positioned below its 200-day double exponential average (DEMA), which confirms a weak long-term trend, said Jigar S. Patel, senior manager, Equity Technical Research, Anand Rathi Share and Stock Brokers.