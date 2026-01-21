Kalyan Jewellers tanks 14%, down 27% in 9 straight days; analyst says this

The analyst says that amid the 9-day fall, Kalyan Jewellers stock shows strong bearish momentum and sustained distribution."On the daily chart, stock price has broken decisively below all key moving averages (20, 50, 100 & 200 EMA), confirming a well-established downtrend. The EMAs are stacked bearishly and sloping downward, indicating continued selling pressure and absence of short-term trend support," explains Aakash Shah.The lack of any immediate fundamental trigger further reinforces the technical nature of this move, pointing toward strong institutional selling activity, adds Shah. He cautions against further fall, if the immediate support zone gets violated."The ₹390 - ₹380 area may provide a temporary pause or technical bounce; however, no reversal confirmation is visible yet. A sustained breakdown below this zone could open the doors for further downside toward lower demand areas," says Shah.The analyst believes that structurally, the stock has broken below its prior consolidation base near ₹440 – ₹450, which now is likely to act as a strong overhead supply zone. As long as price remains below this level, the broader trend bias stays bearish and any bounce should be viewed as a corrective move rather than a trend reversal, the analyst said.