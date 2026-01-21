Are you looking to buy in market crash? Bonanza picks 3 PSU bank stocks

Drumil Vithlani, technical analyst at Bonanza is bullish on Canara Bank, Union Bank of India and Bank of India, and expects up to 27 per cent upside on these 3 PSU Bank shares from here.

