According to ICRA, banks with thinner capital buffers, larger overdue loan books, substantial sanctioned but undisbursed limits, and sizeable non-fund-based exposures are likely to face greater pressure during the transition. Such lenders may need to raise additional capital or use the transition period extending to FY31 to phase in the impact on CET1 capital. “Banks availing such forbearance are not expected to be viewed favourably by investors, making it even more difficult for them to raise capital in such a situation,” it added.