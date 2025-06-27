Home / Markets / News / Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 22 paise higher at 85.49, a day after closing at 86.71 against the dollar

Rupee, Indian rupee
USDINR, Indian Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian rupee strengthened for the second consecutive day on Friday, supported by likely inflows from global funds and a weaker dollar index.
 
The domestic currency closed 22 paise higher at 85.49, a day after closing at 86.71 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The currency has depreciated by around 0.1 per cent so far this month, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.
 
On a weekly basis, the currency saw its best week since January 2023, driven mainly by a plunge in crude oil prices amid Iran-Israel conflicts.  
 
Rupee traded strong as the dollar index continued its weak trend below the 97 mark, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. The rupee has strengthened over the last few sessions, supported by easing tensions in West Asia and a sharp 12-14 per cent drop in crude prices, he said. 
   
"Going ahead, the market will look for cues from the upcoming Fed policy and inflation data. Today’s Core PCE Price Index from the US is being closely tracked by participants for direction on dollar movement." 
 
Inflows dominated outflows yesterday, lifting the rupee by 38 paise, and a similar trend is anticipated today, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "However, potential outflows from oil payments, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dollar purchases, and global funds buying may cap gains." 
 
A significant outflow of around $1 billion could also occur due to JSW Paints’ acquisition of Akzo Nobel, Bhansali said, adding that the final day of the HDB Financial issue could trigger additional inflows. 
 
The dollar index was slightly higher driven by hopes for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The first quarter consumer spending grew at the weakest pace since the pandemic. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 97.24.
 
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump could extend the July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs in a bid to secure deals with other trading nations. This sent the equity market higher on Wall Street. 
 
Meanwhile, crude oil prices were headed for weekly losses as concerns over West Asia cleared after the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Brent crude price was up 0.69 per cent at $68.20 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.74 per cent at 65.72, as of 3:35 PM IST.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

IPO Calendar: HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel among 19 firms to debut next week

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy?

Topics :Marketscurrency marketRupeeIndian rupeeRupee vs dollarUS DollarBrent crude oilUS-Iran tensionsTrump tariffs

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story