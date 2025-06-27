Friday, June 27, 2025 | 07:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sebi conducts raids across country; cracks down on pump, dump schemes

Sebi conducts raids across country; cracks down on pump, dump schemes

Sebi has seized incriminating evidence through multiple search operations across cities as part of its investigation into fraudulent pump and dump stock schemes

Sebi

In the past, Sebi has taken stringent action against promoters and related entities involved in such activities. | Photo: Bloomberg

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has conducted multiple search operations across cities as part of its crackdown on “pump and dump” schemes.
 
“Sebi has conducted search and seizure operations at multiple locations in the month of June 2025 in connection with pump and dump in certain scrips and has seized incriminating evidence. Investigation in the matter is under progress,” the regulator said in a statement.
 
Pump and dump is a fraudulent practice in which perpetrators artificially inflate the price of a stock by creating trading volume and hype, often through misleading information. This attracts unsuspecting investors, who buy the stock at inflated prices. Once the price peaks, the fraudsters offload their holdings, causing the price to collapse and leaving investors with worthless shares. 
 
 
In the past, Sebi has taken stringent action against promoters and related entities involved in such activities. In June 2025, it carried out search and seizure operations at several locations in connection with pump and dump schemes involving certain stocks. Incriminating material was recovered, and the investigation is ongoing, the market regulator said.
 
In recent cases involving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), Sebi has acted against perpetrators who used misleading videos on YouTube and other social media platforms to manipulate stock prices. These schemes often involved promoter entities allegedly dumping their shares at peak valuations.

More From This Section

investors, HSBC, equity markets

Investors' wealth surges by Rs 12.26 trillion in 4 days of market rally

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

Rupee, Indian rupee

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

PremiumBrokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

cement, cement sector

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

Topics : SEBI stock markets The Smart Investor Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 7:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon