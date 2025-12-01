5 top quant multi-factor 'Buy' ideas from Motilal Oswal for December 2025

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Quant multi-factor watchlist for December 2025 by Neil Jha Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the Motilal Oswal Financial Services universe with a ‘Buy’ rating.

What is multi-factor investing?

Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:

Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.

Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.pp

Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.

Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.

CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating.

Top 5 stocks in quant qatchlist - December 2025: The following stocks, all carrying a Buy rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise: Hero MotoCorp: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, complemented by solid momentum, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions. Punjab National Bank: Leads with strong value and excellent momentum, supported by good quality and a notable earnings surprise, marking it as an attractive opportunity for value-conscious investors. Cummins India: Presents a balanced profile with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, bolstered by good momentum, offering a resilient and consistent investment opportunity.