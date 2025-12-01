5 top quant multi-factor 'Buy' ideas from Motilal Oswal for December 2025
Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent returnNeil Jha Mumbai
Quant multi-factor watchlist for December 2025 by Neil Jha Motilal Oswal Financial Services
Navigating the dynamic stock market demands a robust strategy. Multi-factor investing combines multiple proven metrics to identify stocks with strong potential, filtering out short-term volatility and focusing on consistent return drivers for the long term. This multi-factor ranking approach helps us shortlist the best tactical bets within the Motilal Oswal Financial Services universe with a ‘Buy’ rating.
What is multi-factor investing?
Multi-factor investing integrates several investment styles into a single strategy, selecting stocks that excel in:
- Value: Stocks trading below their intrinsic worth.
- Quality: Companies with strong financial fundamentals.pp
- Momentum: Stocks with positive price trends.
- Earnings Surprise: Stocks with recent upward revisions in earnings estimates.
This approach enhances consistency and reduces the risk of chasing fleeting trends. Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. employs an in-house Quant model to rank stocks within its research universe, selecting only those with a Buy rating. CATCH STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY
Top 5 stocks in quant qatchlist - December 2025:
The following stocks, all carrying a Buy rating from MOFSL analysts, rank highest in our Quant model, balancing value, quality, momentum, and earnings surprise:
Hero MotoCorp: Excels with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, complemented by solid momentum, making it a robust choice for investors seeking financial stability and recent positive estimate revisions.
Punjab National Bank: Leads with strong value and excellent momentum, supported by good quality and a notable earnings surprise, marking it as an attractive opportunity for value-conscious investors.
Cummins India: Presents a balanced profile with top-tier quality and a significant earnings surprise, bolstered by good momentum, offering a resilient and consistent investment opportunity.
Canara Bank: Shows a solid combination of strong value, excellent momentum, and a positive earnings surprise, positioning it as a dynamic prospect for consistent returns.
Bharti Airtel: Stands out with top-tier quality, excellent momentum, and a significant earnings surprise, appealing to investors looking for fundamentally sound stocks with recent positive revisions.
These stocks represent the top-ranked opportunities within the Motilal Oswal Financial Services universe, leveraging our multi-factor approach to deliver consistent, high-potential investment ideas for December 2025.
(Disclaimer: This article is by Neil Jha, head of quant products, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.)
