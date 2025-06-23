India Cements shares gain 5% in weak market; here's why stock is in demand

The buying on the counter came after the company announced to sell its entire equity investment held in Industrial Chemicals and Monomers Limited (ICML), a subsidiary of the company. Upon completion of the said sale, ICML would cease to be a subsidiary.

The sale is proposed at ₹97.68 crore and is expected to be completed within a period of six months from the date of the agreement.

The company will enter into an agreement with Mirai Sensing Private Limited, the proposed buyer upon finalisation of terms.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 2.04 million shares at ₹310.17 per share, according to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) block deal data.

About India Cements

India Cements Limited is a subsidiary of UltraTech Cement Limited. UltraTech is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group and is the largest manufacturer of grey cement and ready mix concrete (RMC) and one of the largest manufacturers of white cement in India. India Cements was acquired by UltraTech on December 24, 2024.