Oswal Pumps share slips 7%, falls below IPO price after lacklustre debut

Oswal Pumps share price today: slipped 7 per cent to ₹580, falling below its issue price ₹614 on the BSE in Monday's intra-day trade. The company, engaged in compressors, pumps & diesel engines business, made a lacklustre debut on Friday, June 20, 2025.

Including today’s decline, the stock has fallen 11 per cent from its listing day’s high of ₹649.15 on the BSE.

At 10:09 AM, Oswal Pumps shares erased its entire intra-day losses and traded flat at ₹626 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1 per cent at 81,549 levels.

Oswal Pumps IPO details Oswal Pumps raised ₹1,387.34 crore via initial public offering (IPO). The public issue was a combination of fresh issue and Offer-for-Sale (OFS). The company did not receive any proceeds from the OFS. The company, however, intends to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for funding certain capital expenditure, investing in its wholly-owned subsidiary, Oswal Solar, through equity, funding the establishment of new manufacturing units in Karnal, Haryana, and for pre-payment/repayment, in part or full, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company. Oswal Pumps business outlook The pump industry plays a very pivotal role in sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing and residential. Increasing investments in the renewable energy sector like solar panels and advancements in pump manufacturing technology like smart pumps, pumps developed for specific use cases requiring highly specialised functions are poised to fuel growth for the global pump market in the future. This expansion will be supported by factors such as rapid urbanisation, rising demand in the power sector, and a focus on water recycling and wastewater treatment, among other drivers.

Oswal Pumps derives its revenue from a diversified customer base, including institutional customers, government entities, and distributors. In FY22, 58.7 per cent of the revenue was generated from institutional customers, which increased to 75.6 per cent in FY23. However, this contribution declined to 43.4 per cent in FY24 and further to 7.15 per cent for the nine months ended December 31, 2024. The company did not generate any revenue from government entities in FY22 and FY23. However, in FY24, revenue from government entities accounted for 45.6 per cent, rising considerably to 78.51 per cent during the nine-month period ended December 31, 2024.

The company’s recent growth has been largely driven by its participation in the PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) scheme, raising concerns over concentration risk and the sustainability of this growth momentum. Additionally, the elongated working capital cycle and cash flow pressures add to the overall risk profile, according to Choice Equity Broking. Oswal Pumps is amongst the largest suppliers of solar pumps under PM Kusum Scheme for FY23 & FY24 and is one of the few companies with vertically integrated turnkey solar pumping system capabilities in India. The company currently has an order book of ₹ 1,100 crore which is ~0.8x of its 9MFY25 annualised revenue with an additional bid pipeline of ~₹ 3,200 crore indicating decent growth visibility. However, an overhang for the business would be its dependence on government projects/policy and delay in cash flow, SBI Securities said in its IPO note.