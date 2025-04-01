RailTel share price: State-owned State-owned RailTel Corporation of India (RailTel) shares advanced up to 1.85 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 308.30 per share, on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The rise in the RailTel share price came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth approximately Rs 163 crore from Ircon International.

In an exchange filing, RailTel said, “This is to inform you that RailTel Corporation of India Ltd has received the work order from Ircon International Limited for works amounting to Rs 1,62,58,96,785 (including tax).”

Under the terms of the order, RailTel will work towards integrated tunnel communication including Railway General Telecommunication arrangement in Sivok - Rangpo New BG Rail Line project of Northeast Frontier (NF) Railway.

The order needs to be completed by March 28, 2026, RailTel said in a statement.

RailTel Q3 results

RailTel Corporation’s net profit increased 4.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 65 crore in Q3FY25, as against Rs 62.1 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q3FY24). Revenue from operations jumped 14.8 per cent Y-o-Y, to Rs 767.6 crore in Q3FY25, from Rs 668.4 crore in Q3FY24.

At the operating front, earnings before interest tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) slipped 6.6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 121 crore, compared to Rs 129.7 crore in the same period last year. Consequently, Ebitda margin squeezed to 15.8 per cent in Q3FY25, from 19.4 per cent in Q3FY24.

About RailTel

RailTel Corporation of India, founded in 2000 as a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, plays a crucial role in modernising India’s railway communication systems and providing broadband services across the country.

The company's primary services include broadband connectivity to urban and rural areas, offering mission-critical communication solutions like video surveillance and e-office services, and providing Wi-Fi and on-demand content at major railway stations. It also focuses on network modernisation to improve train operations and administration, ensuring the smooth functioning of the railway system.

Additionally, RailTel has been instrumental in various large-scale government projects such as Bharat Net, the National Knowledge Network, and optical fiber connectivity initiatives in the North East. RailTel was formed through the Railway Budget of 2000, with the goal of leveraging the existing telecom assets and the Right of Way (ROW) of Indian Railways to contribute to the National Telecom Policy of 1999.

Last checked, the market capitalisation of RailTel stood at Rs 9,637.78. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.

At 12:00 noon, RailTel share price was trading 0.56 per cent lower at Rs 301. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.64 per cent lower at 76,141.70 levels.