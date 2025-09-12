Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Dividend stocks: D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments are set to be glued to their screens as shares of as many as 220 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders, as per BSE data.

Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.

National Securities Depository, National Aluminium Company, Southern Gas, Victoria Mills, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Bharat Dynamics, Bajaj Healthcare, SJVN, Hindustan Copper, Goodluck India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, RITES, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are among the notable names in the list. Among the companies listed, Victoria Mills, and Southern Gas have announced the highest dividend reward for their shareholders. These companies have informed the exchanges that their boards have approved final dividends of ₹50 per share each. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for these dividends has been set as September 19, 2025. This is followed by Ambika Cotton Mills, which has declared a final dividend of ₹37 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 19, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the dividend announcement.