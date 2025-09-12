Home / Markets / News / Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Raining dividends! These 220 stocks go ex-date next week; do you own any?

Among the listed companies, Victoria Mills, and Southern Gas have announced the highest dividend reward for their shareholders

dividend shares
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Dividend stocks: D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments are set to be glued to their screens as shares of as many as 220 companies are scheduled to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 15 to Friday, September 19, 2025, following their announcement of dividend rewards for shareholders, as per BSE data.
 
Notably, the ex-date refers to the date when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
 
National Securities Depository, National Aluminium Company, Southern Gas, Victoria Mills, Gulf Oil Lubricants India, Bharat Dynamics, Bajaj Healthcare, SJVN, Hindustan Copper, Goodluck India, Dr. Agarwal's Eye Hospital, RITES, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals are among the notable names in the list.
 
Among the companies listed, Victoria Mills, and Southern Gas have announced the highest dividend reward for their shareholders. These companies have informed the exchanges that their boards have approved final dividends of ₹50 per share each. The record date to determine shareholder eligibility for these dividends has been set as September 19, 2025.
 
This is followed by Ambika Cotton Mills, which has declared a final dividend of ₹37 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 19, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the dividend announcement.
 
Furthermore, Gulf Oil Lubricants India has decided to pay a final dividend of ₹28 per share to its shareholders, with the record date fixed as September 19, 2025. Empire Industries will also pay a final dividend of ₹25 per share to its shareholders, with the record date set as September 15, 2025.
 
NSDL has announced a dividend of ₹2 per share for its shareholders, with the record date being September 19, 2025. National Aluminium Company has announced a final dividend of ₹2.50 per share, also with the record date set for September 19. Bharat Dynamics will pay a dividend of ₹0.65 per share, with the record date being September 19 as well.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty extends gain to 8th session; Sensex up 330 pts; Auto, pharma shares rally

Premium

PSU bank index jumps 21% in 6 months; time to rethink investment strategy?

Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

Silver trading strategy: Here's how to trade Silver today; key levels here

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Topics :Buzzing stocksshare marketStocks in focusdividenddividend incomeGulf Oil Lubricants India NSDL

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story