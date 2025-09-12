Infosys has announced its largest share buyback in a decade, worth ₹18,000 crore, at a time when IT stocks are reeling under global uncertainty and tariff-related pressures.

The Bengaluru-based IT major will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share. This is a 19.3 per cent premium to its Thursday closing price of ₹1,509.50. The buyback, representing 2.41 per cent of its paid-up equity capital, is the fifth such exercise by Infosys in the past 10 years.

The company’s last buyback came in 2022, when it spent ₹9,300 crore to repurchase 60 million shares at ₹1,850 apiece through the open market.

With Infosys being the recent entrant, here’s a look at some of the biggest buybacks by Indian companies in recent history: TCS leads with mega buybacks ALSO READ: Infosys gains on biggest-ever buyback plan; Mcap up ₹40,000-cr in 5 days Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company, has been the most aggressive in buybacks. In 2022, it completed an ₹18,000 crore repurchase at ₹4,500 per share through the tender route. With cumulative buybacks of over ₹40,000 crore in the last decade, TCS has consistently used this tool to return capital to shareholders, lift return on equity (ROE), and strengthen share performance.

Bajaj Auto’s ₹10,000 crore buyback In March 2024, Bajaj Auto carried out one of the biggest buybacks of the year, worth ₹10,000 crore. Shares were repurchased at ₹10,000 each—a hefty 43 per cent premium. The move was aimed at deploying surplus cash, consolidating equity, and boosting earnings per share (EPS). Bajaj Consumer Care’s consecutive buybacks Bajaj Consumer Care announced a new plan to buy back up to 6.43 million shares, or 4.69 per cent of its equity, at ₹290 per share—an 18 per cent premium to the market price. This marks the second straight year of buybacks by the company, following a ₹166 crore repurchase in 2024 via the tender route.

Wipro’s ₹12,000 crore repurchase In 2023, Wipro executed a ₹12,000 crore buyback at ₹445 per share through the tender offer route. The company used the exercise as part of its capital allocation strategy, enhancing EPS and improving return ratios. Telecom and pharma players join the wave Indus Towers launched a ₹2,640 crore buyback in August 2024 at ₹465 per share, rewarding select shareholders while strengthening its share base amid rising telecom infrastructure investments. ALSO READ: Infosys rises after board approves Rs 18.000 crore share buyback proposal Aurobindo Pharma also completed a ₹750 crore buyback in 2024 at ₹1,460 apiece, supported by strong reserves and global revenues. Zydus Lifesciences followed with a ₹600 crore buyback in March 2024 at ₹1,005 per share, signalling confidence in its drug pipeline.