Home / Markets / News / Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

Infosys share buyback: Here's a look at India's biggest share repurchases

Infosys will buy back ₹18,000 crore worth of shares at a premium, marking its biggest repurchase in a decade. Here's a look at major corporate buybacks in India

IT company
Across industries, Indian companies are increasingly turning to buybacks as a way to return cash, optimise capital, and reassure shareholders during volatile market conditions. (Photo/Pexels)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Infosys has announced its largest share buyback in a decade, worth ₹18,000 crore, at a time when IT stocks are reeling under global uncertainty and tariff-related pressures.
 
The Bengaluru-based IT major will repurchase 100 million shares at an average price of ₹1,800 per share. This is a 19.3 per cent premium to its Thursday closing price of ₹1,509.50. The buyback, representing 2.41 per cent of its paid-up equity capital, is the fifth such exercise by Infosys in the past 10 years.
 
The company’s last buyback came in 2022, when it spent ₹9,300 crore to repurchase 60 million shares at ₹1,850 apiece through the open market.
 
With Infosys being the recent entrant, here’s a look at some of the biggest buybacks by Indian companies in recent history:
 

TCS leads with mega buybacks

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India’s largest IT company, has been the most aggressive in buybacks. In 2022, it completed an ₹18,000 crore repurchase at ₹4,500 per share through the tender route. With cumulative buybacks of over ₹40,000 crore in the last decade, TCS has consistently used this tool to return capital to shareholders, lift return on equity (ROE), and strengthen share performance. 
 

Bajaj Auto’s ₹10,000 crore buyback

In March 2024, Bajaj Auto carried out one of the biggest buybacks of the year, worth ₹10,000 crore. Shares were repurchased at ₹10,000 each—a hefty 43 per cent premium. The move was aimed at deploying surplus cash, consolidating equity, and boosting earnings per share (EPS).
 

Bajaj Consumer Care’s consecutive buybacks

Bajaj Consumer Care announced a new plan to buy back up to 6.43 million shares, or 4.69 per cent of its equity, at ₹290 per share—an 18 per cent premium to the market price. This marks the second straight year of buybacks by the company, following a ₹166 crore repurchase in 2024 via the tender route.
 

Wipro’s ₹12,000 crore repurchase

In 2023, Wipro executed a ₹12,000 crore buyback at ₹445 per share through the tender offer route. The company used the exercise as part of its capital allocation strategy, enhancing EPS and improving return ratios.
 

Telecom and pharma players join the wave

Indus Towers launched a ₹2,640 crore buyback in August 2024 at ₹465 per share, rewarding select shareholders while strengthening its share base amid rising telecom infrastructure investments.
 
Aurobindo Pharma also completed a ₹750 crore buyback in 2024 at ₹1,460 apiece, supported by strong reserves and global revenues. Zydus Lifesciences followed with a ₹600 crore buyback in March 2024 at ₹1,005 per share, signalling confidence in its drug pipeline. 
 

Fertilisers sector participation

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals announced a ₹700 crore buyback in January 2024 at ₹450 per share. The company used surplus cash flows from its fertiliser business to reduce outstanding equity and maximise shareholder value.
 

Buybacks as a tool for stability

Across industries, Indian companies are increasingly turning to buybacks as a way to return cash, optimise capital, and reassure shareholders during volatile market conditions. With Infosys now announcing its largest repurchase in a decade, the spotlight is back on how leading firms use excess capital to balance growth, liquidity, and investor confidence.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Sigachi zooms 37% in 2 days on huge volumes; 130 mn shares change hands

ICICI Securities initiates 'Buy' on Brigade Hotel Ventures; sees 40% upside

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO Day 3; Subscription nears 30x, GMP up 21%

Gold rally likely to have more upside; check strategy, target here

Topics :Infosys WiproTCSShare buybacksBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story