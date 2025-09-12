Urban Company IPO ends today; check subscription status, GMP, listing date

Urban Company IPO Day 3 update, subscription status: The The initial public offering (IPO) of Urban Company is set to close for subscription today. The public offering has received favorable demand from investors so far. Valued at around ₹1,900 crore, the public issue, which opened for subscription yesterday, September 10, has garnered bids for 96,14,10,320 shares against 10,67,73,244 shares on offer, leading to an oversubscription of 9 times by the end of the second day of subscription, September 11.

Among the individual categories, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have led the demand by oversubscribing their reserved category by 18.22 times. This was closely followed by retail investors, who oversubscribed their reserved category by 17.68 times. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), on the other hand, have placed the lowest bids among others, yet have oversubscribed their reserved category by 1.48 times.

Urban Company IPO details The Urban Company IPO is a combination of a fresh issue of 45.8 million equity shares worth ₹472 crore and an offer for sale (OFS), with investors selling up to 138.6 million shares aggregating to ₹1,428 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of ₹98–103 per share, with a lot size of 145 shares. A retail investor can bid for a minimum of one lot of 145 shares with an investment amount of ₹14,935, and can bid for a maximum of 13 lots (1,885 shares), requiring ₹1,94,155. As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of Urban Company IPO shares is likely to be finalized on September 15, 2025. The successful allottee will receive the company’s shares in their account by September 16.

Urban Company shares are scheduled to make their D-Street debut tentatively on September 17, 2025. Urban Company will not receive the proceeds from the OFS, as those will go to investors offloading their stakes through the public issue. The company, however, intends to use the proceeds from the fresh issue for expenditure on new technology development, cloud infrastructure, and lease payments for office spaces. Urban Company will also deploy the funds raised from the fresh issue towards marketing activities and general corporate purposes. Urban Company IPO grey market premium (GMP) today Favorable sentiment was seen in the grey market as well, where Urban Company’s unlisted shares were commanding a solid premium on the final day of subscription. The company’s unlisted shares, according to sources tracking unofficial activities, were trading at around ₹146 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹43 per share, or 41.75 per cent over the upper end of the issue price (₹103).