Rajesh Power Services jumps 7% on winning multiple orders worth ₹278 crore

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,774.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,639 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹636.5.

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹278 crore from a combination of government and private customers.

Under the contract, the company will supply, install, test, and commission 400kV/33kV and 66kV/33kV gas-insulated substations (GIS) in Gujarat from a private entity.

The other order is for converting the existing 11kV HT Network to underground cable/MVCC under the SI scheme in the jurisdictions of Mehmedabad, Anand, Petlad, and Nadiad from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL).

“We are delighted to announce two significant order wins that mark a major milestone in our growth journey. With the award of a 400kV/33kV & 66kV/33kV GIS project in Gujarat, we have successfully entered the 400 kV GIS domain, further strengthening our technical expertise and capabilities. Additionally, the turnkey contract from MGVCL for underground cabling of 11kV HT networks will significantly enhance distribution capabilities across key urban centres. These achievements emphasize our commitment to developing world-class power transmission and distribution infrastructure for India, while positioning Rajesh Power Services Limited for sustainable growth in high-voltage and turnkey solutions,” the filing read.