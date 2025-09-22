Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Power Services jumps 7% on winning multiple orders worth ₹278 crore

Rajesh Power Services jumps 7% on winning multiple orders worth ₹278 crore

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹278 crore from a combination of government and private customers

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment
SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rajesh Power Services shares rose 6.9 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday high at ₹1,588 per share. At 12:06 PM, Rajesh Power’s share price was trading 3.77 per cent higher at ₹1,540.75 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.2 per cent at 82,460.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹2,774.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹1,639 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹636.5.  ALSO READ: Atlanta Electricals IPO opens today: GMP up 19%; should you subscribe?

Why were Rajesh Power shares in demand?

The buying on the counter came after the company secured new orders worth ₹278 crore from a combination of government and private customers.
 
Under the contract, the company will supply, install, test, and commission 400kV/33kV and 66kV/33kV gas-insulated substations (GIS) in Gujarat from a private entity. 
 
The other order is for converting the existing 11kV HT Network to underground cable/MVCC under the SI scheme in the jurisdictions of Mehmedabad, Anand, Petlad, and Nadiad from Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited (MGVCL).
 
“We are delighted to announce two significant order wins that mark a major milestone in our growth journey. With the award of a 400kV/33kV & 66kV/33kV GIS project in Gujarat, we have successfully entered the 400 kV GIS domain, further strengthening our technical expertise and capabilities. Additionally, the turnkey contract from MGVCL for underground cabling of 11kV HT networks will significantly enhance distribution capabilities across key urban centres. These achievements emphasize our commitment to developing world-class power transmission and distribution infrastructure for India, while positioning Rajesh Power Services Limited for sustainable growth in high-voltage and turnkey solutions,” the filing read. 
 
Rajesh Power is an Engineering, Procurement & Construction (EPC) company engaged in the power transmission & Distribution Sector. RPSL is providing its services across various verticals, including the execution of GIS substations, AIS substations, extra high voltage power cables, and transmission lines, and the construction of distribution systems. The company caters to government and institutional customers across India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 200 points; Nifty below 25,300; IT stocks drag; Adani Power up 20%

iValue Infosolutions IPO ends today; check subscription status, latest GMP

OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

SEPC shares advance 5% on ₹443-crore order win; details here

Topics :Buzzing stocksstock market tradingMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE SensexNSE NiftyNifty50

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story