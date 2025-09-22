Home / Markets / News / OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

OnMobile shares have fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:17 PM IST
Shares of OnMobile Global Ltd. rose nearly 5 per cent on Monday after it partnered with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC for master aggregator services for its Value-Added Services (VAS) portfolio. 
 
The web-based media and service company's stock rose as much as 4.59 per cent during the day to ₹64.98 per share, the biggest intraday rise since September 17 this year. The OnMobile Global stock pared gains to trade 2.8 per cent higher at ₹63.8 apiece, compared to a 0.12 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company currently trade at 3.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. OnMobile Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹679.71 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

OnMobile Global partners with Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka

OnMobile has entered a strategic partnership with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider, to serve as the Master Aggregator for its Value-Added Services (VAS) portfolio. The deal expands the companies’ long-standing relationship, according to an exchange filing on Monday. 
 
Under the agreement, OnMobile will consolidate Dialog's VAS offerings, including entertainment, mobile gaming, infotainment, and education, into a unified ecosystem. The Master Aggregator platform aims to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, simplify payouts to content providers, and enable Dialog to focus on expanding its VAS business in Sri Lanka, the statement said. 
 
OnMobile’s responsibilities span the full VAS lifecycle, covering customer management, technical integration, billing, support, and analytics.
 
"With our Master Aggregator model, we’re providing a one-stop solution for managing value-added services, so Dialog can enhance its VAS portfolio, act on real-time insights and build sustainable digital growth, paving the way for future scalability across both consumer and enterprise use cases," Bikram Sherawat, president of OnMobile Global, said.   ALSO READ: Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

OnMobile Q1 results 

OnMobile Global reported a net profit of ₹21.89 crore for the quarter ended June 2025, compared with a net loss of ₹0.48 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations rose 15.68 per cent to ₹46.77 crore, up from ₹40.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

