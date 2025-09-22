OnMobile shares gain 5% on partnering with Sri Lanka's Dialog Axiata PLC

Shares of the company currently trade at 3.5 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 4.5 per cent this year, compared to a 7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. OnMobile Global has a total market capitalisation of ₹679.71 crore.

OnMobile Global partners with Dialog Axiata in Sri Lanka

OnMobile has entered a strategic partnership with Dialog Axiata PLC, Sri Lanka's connectivity provider, to serve as the Master Aggregator for its Value-Added Services (VAS) portfolio. The deal expands the companies’ long-standing relationship, according to an exchange filing on Monday.

Under the agreement, OnMobile will consolidate Dialog's VAS offerings, including entertainment, mobile gaming, infotainment, and education, into a unified ecosystem. The Master Aggregator platform aims to streamline operations, ensure regulatory compliance, simplify payouts to content providers, and enable Dialog to focus on expanding its VAS business in Sri Lanka, the statement said.