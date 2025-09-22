Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

Hyundai Motor India share price today: Shares of Shares of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) continued their upward movement, hitting a new high of ₹2,889.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of passenger cars & utility vehicles company is quoting higher for the fifth straight trading days and rallied 13 per cent during the period.

Currently, HMIL is trading higher by 47 per cent against its issue price of ₹1,960 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 22, 2024. The stock zoomed 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025.

In the past month, HMIL has outperformed the market by zooming 22 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 7.8 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY At 11:14 AM; the stock was quoting 0.38 per cent higher at ₹2,817.95 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 82,464.08. What’s driving the automobile stock price today? On September 17, 2025, HMIL signed a long-term wage settlement with its recognised employees’ union, effective April 2024 to March 2027. In the past three days, the stock price of this automobile company has rallied 7 per cent.

The present wage hike is substantial i.e. ~30 per cent, spread over 3 years. The financial impact of the same however is expected to be calibrated and set off against potential rise in volumes from GST 2.0 reforms, ICICI Securities had said in a note. Meanwhile, sustained volume supported by new model launches with minimal price hikes and rebound of market share in the utility vehicle (UV) segment will support HMIL to register sizable revenue (₹ 73,000–75,000 crore) during the current fiscal. Furthermore, with an expected slew of new launches, including in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, revenue growth is expected to be steady over the medium term, according to Crisil Ratings.

With stable raw materials, new launches including facelifts of existing models, HMIL is well positioned to consolidate and retain its market position in the domestic market and register steady revenue in fiscal 2026, though competition, especially in the SUV segment, is intensifying, with a few players with material product offerings, the rating agency said on August 22 in rationale. HMIL’s established presence in the domestic PV market is underpinned by the strong position of the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and i20 in the compact car segment and Creta, Exter, Venue, Alcazar and Tucson in the SUV segment. HMIL had also launched Creta-EV in fiscal 2025, which is expected to drive the Mid SUV EV segment over the medium term.

ALSO READ: Mazagon Dock, Cochin Shipyard, GRSE: Why did shipping stocks rise up to 8%? Given the expectation of stable demand in the domestic market, the company is expected to focus more on the domestic segment over the medium term. HMIL’s presence in both domestic and overseas markets cushions the impact of a slowdown in any particular market, Crisil Ratings said. Brokerages view on HMIL stock price NDA Securities has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹ 3,018 per share. HMIL offers investors a unique blend of stability and growth within India’s passenger vehicle space; second to only Maruti in scale but differentiated by higher share of SUVs, stronger export leverage, and a clear EV roadmap.