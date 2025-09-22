Home / Markets / News / Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

Hyundai Motor up 47% against issue price; should you book profits or hold?

Shares of Hyundai Motor India hit a new high of ₹2,889.65, zooming 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025.

Hyundai
After a weak start to the fiscal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects HMIL to end FY26 with just 2 per cent growth. | Hyundai (Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hyundai Motor India share price today: Shares of Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) continued their upward movement, hitting a new high of ₹2,889.65, gaining 3 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade. The stock of passenger cars & utility vehicles company is quoting higher for the fifth straight trading days and rallied 13 per cent during the period. 
 
Currently, HMIL is trading higher by 47 per cent against its issue price of ₹1,960 per share. The company made its stock market debut on October 22, 2024. The stock zoomed 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹1,542.95 touched on April 7, 2025.
 
In the past month, HMIL has outperformed the market by zooming 22 per cent, as compared to 1.4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex and 7.8 per cent rally in the BSE Auto index.
 
At 11:14 AM; the stock was quoting 0.38 per cent higher at ₹2,817.95 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.20 per cent at 82,464.08.  READ STOCK MARKET LIVE UPDATES TODAY

What’s driving the automobile stock price today?

 
On September 17, 2025, HMIL signed a long-term wage settlement with its recognised employees’ union, effective April 2024 to March 2027. In the past three days, the stock price of this automobile company has rallied 7 per cent.
 
The present wage hike is substantial i.e. ~30 per cent, spread over 3 years. The financial impact of the same however is expected to be calibrated and set off against potential rise in volumes from GST 2.0 reforms, ICICI Securities had said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, sustained volume supported by new model launches with minimal price hikes and rebound of market share in the utility vehicle (UV) segment will support HMIL to register sizable revenue (₹ 73,000–75,000 crore) during the current fiscal. Furthermore, with an expected slew of new launches, including in the electric vehicle (EV) segment, revenue growth is expected to be steady over the medium term, according to Crisil Ratings.
 
With stable raw materials, new launches including facelifts of existing models, HMIL is well positioned to consolidate and retain its market position in the domestic market and register steady revenue in fiscal 2026, though competition, especially in the SUV segment, is intensifying, with a few players with material product offerings, the rating agency said on August 22 in rationale.
 
HMIL’s established presence in the domestic PV market is underpinned by the strong position of the Grand i10 Nios, Aura and i20 in the compact car segment and Creta, Exter, Venue, Alcazar and Tucson in the SUV segment. HMIL had also launched Creta-EV in fiscal 2025, which is expected to drive the Mid SUV EV segment over the medium term.
 
Given the expectation of stable demand in the domestic market, the company is expected to focus more on the domestic segment over the medium term. HMIL’s presence in both domestic and overseas markets cushions the impact of a slowdown in any particular market, Crisil Ratings said. 

Brokerages view on HMIL stock price

 
NDA Securities has recommended a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock with a target price of ₹ 3,018 per share. HMIL offers investors a unique blend of stability and growth within India’s passenger vehicle space; second to only Maruti in scale but differentiated by higher share of SUVs, stronger export leverage, and a clear EV roadmap. 
 
With structural tailwinds in urbanisation, premiumisation, and electrification, Hyundai is well positioned to deliver sustainable earnings growth and market share resilience. The stock’s premium valuation is warranted by its consistent financial performance, diversified portfolio, and long-term growth catalysts, making it a high-quality play on India’s evolving mobility landscape, the brokerage firm said in a report.
 
After a weak start to the fiscal, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) expects HMIL to end FY26 with just 2 per cent growth. However, led by a ramp-up of the new Pune plant and new launches, the brokerage firm expects HMIL to deliver 15 per cent volume growth in FY27E. MOFSL maintains ‘Buy’ rating on HMIL with a target price of ₹2,979 given its healthy launch pipeline (targets to launch 8 models over FY26-27E including variants) and its focus on exports.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, HCLTech drag Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,300

SEPC shares advance 5% on ₹443-crore order win; details here

Ganesh Consumer Products IPO off to a slow start; GMP remains positive

Why are Hudco shares buzzing in trade amid a weak market today? Details

Garden Reach Shipbuilders shares jump 6% on singing multiple MoUs; Details

Topics :IPOThe Smart InvestorHyundai Motorsstock market tradingMarket trendsGST2.0automotive industryshare marketBSE NSEIndian equities

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story