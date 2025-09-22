Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty hints at weak start; IT stocks brace for impact; Asian stocks advance

Stock Market LIVE today, Monday, September 22, 2025: India's equity markets are likely to see selling pressure on Monday, led by the information technology stocks, as traders brace for the impact of the US President's immigration overhaul.

Donald Trump over the weekend signed an executive order raising the H-1B application fee to $100,000 , from the earlier $2,000–5,000. The White House clarified it will be a one-time payment, effective September 21, potentially pressuring margins of Indian outsourcers.

IT companies are likely to see a knee-jerk reaction on Monday, analysts said, adding the falling dependence on the H-1B visa in the last few years could be a silver lining. Motilal Oswal noted that around 20 per cent of employees at the top five IT services firms are currently based on-site.

Amidst this, the GIFT Nifty was down 80 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 25,334, as of 7:45 AM.

Meanwhile, most stock markets in Asia traded higher after positive momentum post the telephonic conversation between Trump and his Chinese counterpart. Trump said he would meet with Xi on the sidelines of the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

Japan's Nikkei was up 1.4 per cent after the Bank of Japan (BoJ) unveiled a plan to offload its massive exchange-traded fund holdings. South Korea's Kospi rose 0.9 per cent, last checked.

On Friday, stocks on Wall Street closed higher amid expectations of more rate cuts in upcoming policy meetings. The S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq closed 0.49 per cent and 0.72 per cent higher, respectively.

Domestic cues

Back home, the new Goods and Services tax (GST) rates come into effect today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the next day's dawn would bring with it a " savings festival ", and exhorted citizens to embrace "swadeshi".

Also, the Indian delegation led by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal will visit the US today, in a bid to calm trade tensions between the countries.

Nifty levels to watch

The short-term trend remains positive, but a mild pullback is possible. Support is at 25,150 and holding above this level could lead the index to 25,500 and then 26,000, said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

IPOs today

In the mainboard space, the issue of Ivalue Infosolutions will close today, while IPO of GK Energy and Saatvik Green Energy will enter the second day. The issues of Atlanta Electricals and Ganesh Consumer Products will open for subscription will open today. In the SME segment, four issues will remain active today, including the listing og TechD Cybersecurity.