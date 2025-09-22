Home / Markets / News / iValue Infosolutions IPO ends today; check subscription status, latest GMP

iValue Infosolutions IPO ends today; check subscription status, latest GMP

Analysts at SBI Securities have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating on the iValue Infosolutions IPO, while those at Arihant Capital have assigned a 'Neutral' rating on the public issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 12:24 PM IST
iValue Infosolutions IPO Subscription Status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of technology solutions provider iValue Infosolutions is set to conclude for subscription today, September 22, 2025.
 
The public offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, September 18, has received a decent response from the investors.
 
Data available on the BSE showed that the public issue received bids for 1,36,07,850 shares against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 1.04 times, as of 12:00 PM on Monday, September 22.
 
Among the individual categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors have oversubscribed their category by 1.22 times and 1.07 times, respectively. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 73 per cent of their reserved category.

iValue Infosolutions IPO grey market premium (GMP) today

Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of iValue Infosolutions were exchanging hands at around ₹302 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share, or approximately 1 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹299 per share. 

iValue Infosolutions review

Analysts at SBI Securities have assigned a ‘Subscribe’ rating on the public offering, while those at Arihant Capital have assigned a ‘Neutral’ rating on the public issue. READ MORE

iValue Infosolutions IPO details

The initial share sale of iValue Infosolutions comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.7 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹560.29 crore.
 
The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹284–₹299 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,950. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 650 shares, with ₹1,94,350.
 
As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on September 24.
 
Shares of iValue Infosolutions are tentatively slated to list on the NSE SME platform on Thursday, September 25, 2025.
 
For the public issue, IFL Capital Services and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisor are serving as the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies is the registrar.
 
iValue Infosolutions will not receive any proceeds from the offer, and all such proceeds will go to the selling shareholders, in proportion to the offered shares sold by the respective selling shareholders as part of the offer. 

About iValue Infosolutions

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Bangalore, iValue Infosolutions Limited is a provider of technology solutions focused on enabling digital transformation for enterprises. With operations across India, the SAARC region, and Southeast Asia—including countries like Singapore, UAE, Kenya, and Sri Lanka.
 

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

