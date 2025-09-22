iValue Infosolutions IPO ends today; check subscription status, latest GMP

iValue Infosolutions IPO Subscription Status: The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of technology solutions provider The three-day subscription window to bid for the initial public offering (IPO) of technology solutions provider iValue Infosolutions is set to conclude for subscription today, September 22, 2025.

The public offering, which opened for subscription on Thursday, September 18, has received a decent response from the investors.

Data available on the BSE showed that the public issue received bids for 1,36,07,850 shares against 1,31,17,272 shares on offer, translating into an oversubscription of 1.04 times, as of 12:00 PM on Monday, September 22.

Among the individual categories, qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors have oversubscribed their category by 1.22 times and 1.07 times, respectively. Meanwhile, non-institutional investors (NIIs) have booked 73 per cent of their reserved category.

Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the unlisted shares of iValue Infosolutions were exchanging hands at around ₹302 per share, indicating a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹3 per share, or approximately 1 per cent over the upper end of the issue price of ₹299 per share. iValue Infosolutions review Analysts at SBI Securities have assigned a 'Subscribe' rating on the public offering, while those at Arihant Capital have assigned a 'Neutral' rating on the public issue.

iValue Infosolutions IPO details The initial share sale of iValue Infosolutions comprises an entirely offer-for-sale (OFS) of 18.7 million equity shares, estimated to be worth ₹560.29 crore. The public offering is being made at a price band of ₹284–₹299 per share, with a lot size of 50 shares. Investors placing bids are required to apply for a minimum of 50 shares and in multiples thereof, with a minimum investment of ₹14,950. A retail investor can bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 650 shares, with ₹1,94,350. As the public issue closes for subscription today, the basis of allotment of iValue Infosolutions IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Tuesday, September 23. Successful investors will receive the company’s shares in their demat accounts on September 24.