Home / Markets / News / Analysts see crude at $150 on panic buying if Israel-Iran tensions escalate

Analysts see crude at $150 on panic buying if Israel-Iran tensions escalate

The attacks, according to analysts at Rabobank International, expose wider risks to crude and natural gas supplies from the region despite the initial quick reversal of price gains for both markets

Oil price, oil, crude oil, oil container, oil export
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2025 | 12:40 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Brent crude oil prices can hit $150 a barrel (bbl) – up a massive 103 per cent from the current levels – in the worst-case scenario if Israel–Iran geopolitical tensions escalate, suggest analysts. However, if the conflict stays contained, then energy markets will re-adjust quickly.
 
Israeli airstrikes on Iran last week had impacted energy prices with crude and natural gas prices surging as it reignited concerns about a wider conflict in West Asia. Brent crude oil prices hit $78.5/bbl in the wake of the airstrikes before dropping back to around $75/bbl. 
 
TTF (Title Transfer Facility) gas prices – a virtual trading point for natural gas in the Netherlands – surged over 5 per cent to €38.24/MWh last week in the backdrop of the developments.  
 
The attacks, according to analysts at Rabobank International, expose the wider risks to crude and natural gas supplies from the region despite the initial quick reversal of price gains for both markets. 
 
If crude, refined products and/or liquid natural gas (LNG) supplies from key producers like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar are curtailed through direct attacks on energy infrastructure or the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil price spikes could break and sustain above the $120/bbl mark, they said. 
 
“In case Saudi oil, gas, shipping, or refining infrastructure are targeted and destroyed, crude prices would rise above $120/bbl, even as far as $150/bbl on the initial panic buying," wrote Michael Every, global strategist at Rabobank International in a co-authored note with Joe DeLaura and Florence Schmit. 
Crude oil price spike
 
    Iran, meanwhile, has claimed dominion over the Strait of Hormuz, which is a major chokepoint central to the global energy market. The Strait is a transit point for 17 per cent of world oil flows (about 17 million barrels per day) and convoys of tankers from Kuwait, Iraq, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. 
 
Qatar, Oman and the UAE operate around 98 million tons of LNG export capacity, about 18 per cent of the world’s LNG supply, with most of these volumes also transiting through the Strait, reports suggest.
 
“Another 10 per cent rise in oil is possible due to ongoing war. Post that, it may cool off if conflict moderates due to international pressures. In case war intensifies and goes on for few months, then oil price may hit $100/bbl,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research. 
 
The threat of around 1.5m barrels per day (b/d) of Russian supply going dark through sanctions during the initial stages of the invasion of Ukraine by Russia had sent Brent prices to $139/bbl three years ago, but only for about a week, and prices stayed above $100/bbl for only five months, data shows.
 
According to Platts OPEC Survey, Iran pumped 3.25 million b/d of crude in May, with roughly 2.2 million b/d of refining capacity and 600,000 b/d of condensate splitting capacity. However, exports dipped below 1.5 million b/d in May as floating storage levels surged amid rising tensions.
 
“If Iranian crude exports are now disrupted, Chinese refiners, the sole buyers of Iranian barrels—would need to seek alternative grades from other Middle Eastern countries and Russian crudes. This could also boost freight rates and tanker insurance premiums, narrow the Brent-Dubai spread, and hurt refinery margins, particularly in Asia,” cautions Richard Joswick, head of near-term oil analysis at S&P Global Commodity Insights.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

CIL earnings may stay under pressure amid weak volumes, market share loss

Sebi WTM raises concerns on valuation of assets, calls for CFO vigilance

Premium

Grasim Industries paints fresh coat, drains market colour from rivals

Sebi urges CFOs to shorten gap between results and annual reports

Arisinfra Solutions IPO opens on June 18: Check price band, GMP, key dates

Topics :Crude Oil Pricecrude oil supplyIsrael Iran ConflictIran economyRising gas pricesGas priceGas pricesBrent crude oilGlobal crude oil priceBrent crude highestBrent oilRussia Ukraine ConflictS&P Global PlattsRabobank International

First Published: Jun 14 2025 | 12:40 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story