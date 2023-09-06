Home / Markets / News / Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 93.96 times on last day

Ratnaveer Precision Engineering IPO subscribed 93.96 times on last day

The IPO of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited was subscribed 93.96 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday, riding high on encouraging participation from institutional investors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The share sale received bids for 110.76 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data.

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2023 | 7:59 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Ratnaveer Precision Engineering Limited was subscribed 93.96 times on the last day of subscription on Wednesday, riding high on encouraging participation from institutional investors.

The company is a stainless steel washer manufacturer and supplier.

The share sale received bids for 110.76 crore shares against 1.17 crore shares on offer, as per NSE data.

The portion for non-institutional investors was subscribed 135.20 times and that of Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) received 133.05 times subscription. The quota for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 53.95 times.

The IPO was a combination of fresh issue and offer for sale.

The public issue of 1,68,40,000 equity shares had a fresh issue of 1,38,00,000 equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 30,40,000 equity shares.

Price range for the offer was Rs 93-98 a share.

Unistone Capital was the manager to the offer.

Also Read

7 IPOs this week but don't make these 10 mistakes in pursuit of gains

Ratnaveer Precision subscribed 94 times, Jupiter Lifeline raises Rs 261 cr

IPO fundraising shrinks, block deals robust during first half of CY23

Ratnaveer Precision IPO subscribed 18x; Samhi Hotels gets Sebi nod for IPO

IdeaForge Tech IPO to close on June 30; issue subscribed 32x so far

Rupee settles near all time low of Rs. 83.14 as dollar index rises

NSE-BSE IFSC units may file merger plea before NCLT by September-end

Power, IT, capital goods stocks attract highest FPIs flows, shows data

Ratnaveer Precision subscribed 94 times, Jupiter Lifeline raises Rs 261 cr

Direct listings of firms at GIFT City by end of this year: IFSCA Chairman

Topics :MarketsIPOs

First Published: Sep 06 2023 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story