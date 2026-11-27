The Reserve Bank of India's first ever ​switch of state government securities saw strong participation from lenders, leading to near full subscription.

The strong response has market participants anticipating more rounds of such switch auctions.

Indian ‌states sold debt worth around ​₹8,000 crore ($864.63 ​million) and bought back securities worth nearly ₹8,300 crore, the Reserve Bank of India said

A switch auction allows the issuer to buy back shorter-term bonds with near-term maturities, while selling longer-dated papers ​at the same time.

While the Indian federal ‌government holds switch auctions at least once a ​month, such auctions for state government securities have not taken place before.