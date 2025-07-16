RBL Bank stock zooms 71% in CY 2025; should it be a part of your portfolio?

RBL Bank share price today

Shares of RBL Bank hit a 52-week high of Rs 269.95, gaining 2.5 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a subdued market. The stock price of private sector lender has surpassed its previous high of Rs 266.95 touched on July 2, 2025. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.23 per cent at 82,372 at 10:56 AM.

In the past one month, RBL Bank has outperformed the market by surging 24 per cent, as compared to less than 1 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. Thus far in the calendar year 2025 (CY25), the stock has zoomed 71 per cent, as against 5 per cent gain in the benchmark index.

What’s driving RBL Bank stock price? RBL Bank in exchange filing said the Bank routinely evaluates various opportunities in the ordinary course, for growth and expansion of its business. There's been news about Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank potentially acquiring a stake in RBL Bank, but RBL has denied the reports. “There is no information in connection with the subject line which warrants a disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India, 2015. We are not aware of any information that has not been announced to the Exchanges,” RBL Bank said on July 2, on clarification of media report on Dubai-based Emirates NBD Bank eying minority stake.

RBL Bank shareholding pattern As of June 30, 2025, domestic mutual funds 29.19 per cent stake in RBL Bank, while retail individuals held 28.74 per cent holding, followed by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) (17.56 per cent), bodies corporate (10.28 per cent) and insurance companies (3.26 per cent). Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) held 3.47 per cent and Zerodha Broking have 1.24 per cent stake in RBL Bank, the shareholding pattern data shows. Management, brokerage view on RBL Bank RBL Bank’s management said with proactive prudent provisioning on the Joint Liability Group (JLG) loan portfolio, Bank is entering FY26 with a clean slate for the JLG business. Bank’s secured retail and wholesale portfolios have now seen eight consecutive quarters of near-zero credit costs. The core engine remains strong—driven by disciplined execution, profitability-led growth, and a sharp customer focus.

According to Geojit Investments, RBL Bank delivered resilient performance in the March 2025 quarter (Q4), sustaining momentum across key business segments while maintaining its branch network and strengthening customer engagement. Continued focus on improving deposit granularity, expanding retail assets and optimising operational efficiency is expected to support balanced growth. While business fundamentals are improving, near-term margin pressures and a cautious approach in unsecured segments may limit the upside. However, strategic investments in digital initiatives and risk management are expected to enhance long-term competitiveness, the brokerage firm said in Q4 result update. Q1 result on July 19 RBL Bank has informed BSE that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on July 19, 2025, inter alia, to consider and approve the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).