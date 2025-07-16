The stock price of Restaurants Company is trading at its highest level since September 2024. It has zoomed 86 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹21.38 touched on February 24, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week high of ₹54.43 on July 26, 2024.

The average trading volumes on the counter jumped nearly 10-fold. A combined 4.34 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Dolly Khanna buys over 1% stake in Coffee Day Enterprises

Investor Dolly Khanna has bought over 1 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises during April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26).

According to a shareholding pattern filed by Coffee Day Enterprises on Tuesday, July 15, 2025, reveals that Dolly Khanna held 3.28 million shares or 1.55 per cent holding in the company at the end of Q1FY26. However, Dolly Khanna held nil or less than 1 per cent stake in Coffee Day Enterprises at the end of March 2025 quarter, shareholding pattern data shows.