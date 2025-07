Hathway Cable shares rally 14% as Q1 profit jumps 69%; key details here

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price today: Shares of cable operator Hathway Cable & Datacom surged around 14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹17.95 per share on Wednesday, July 16, after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).

At 11:30 AM, Hathway Cable share price was trading at ₹17.37 per share, up 10.36 per cent compared to its previous day's close of ₹15.74 on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was down 53.1 points or 0.21 per cent at 25,141.7. The company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹3,047.67 crore. The stock has recovered over 50 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹11.94 touched on April 7, 2025.

Hathway Cable Q1FY26 results Hathway Cable reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 68.92 per cent from 18.32 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹530.30 crore, up 5.55 per cent from ₹502.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. During the quarter, the company's total expenses came in at ₹527.95 crore, up 4.93 per cent from ₹503.14 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the company's consolidated revenue from operations grew 3.4 per cent from ₹513.15 crore reported in the March 2025 quarter. However, consolidated net profit fell 10.8 per cent from ₹34.8 crore in the March 2025 quarter (Q4FY25).