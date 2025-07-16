Hathway Cable shares rally 14% as Q1 profit jumps 69%; key details here

Hathway Cable & Datacom share price today: Shares of cable operator Hathway Cable & Datacom surged around 14 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹17.95 per share on Wednesday, July 16, after the company posted a strong set of numbers in the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (Q1FY26).

Hathway Cable Q1FY26 results

Hathway Cable reported a consolidated net profit of ₹31.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter, up 68.92 per cent from 18.32 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹530.30 crore, up 5.55 per cent from ₹502.61 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

During the quarter, the company's total expenses came in at ₹527.95 crore, up 4.93 per cent from ₹503.14 crore in the year-ago period.