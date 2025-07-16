Home / Markets / News / Gold prices can rise up to 15% by December-end in bull-case scenario: WGC

Gold prices can rise up to 15% by December-end in bull-case scenario: WGC

In their bear-case scenario, WGC sees gold prices dip 12 - 17 per cent in H2-CY25 finishing 2025 with positive but low double-digit (or even single-digit) return

Gold bars
Gold bars
Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Gold prices can rise up to 15 per cent in a bull-case scenario from the current levels, reaching $3,839 an ounce levels by December 2025-end, translating into an annual return 40 per cent, suggests a recent note by the World Gold Council (WGC). 
 
“Should economic and financial conditions deteriorate, exacerbating stagflationary pressures and geoeconomic tensions, safe haven demand could significantly increase pushing gold 10 per cent – 15 per cent higher from here,” WGC said.
 
In their base case scenario, WGC expects gold to remain range-bound in the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2-CY25), closing roughly 0 per cent–5 per cent higher than current levels, equivalent to a 25 per cent – 30 per cent annual return. The second half of the year, it believes, will keep investors on edge on account of geoeconomic uncertainty.  
Gold vs other assets
 
While US inflation data have shown signs of improvement, concerns remain that conditions could deteriorate quickly. 
 
“Dollar-related pressures are likely to persist, and questions around the end of US exceptionalism may dominate investor discussions. Overall, these conditions position gold as a net beneficiary – but while the fundamentals remain strong, the gold price has already captured part of these dynamics. In turn, sustainable conflict resolution and continued rising stock prices could lure more risk-on flows and limit gold’s appeal,” WGC said. 
 
In their bear-case scenario, WGC sees gold prices dip 12 – 17 per cent in H2-CY25 finishing 2025 with positive but low double-digit (or even single-digit) return. 
 
"Gold market technical analysis and speculative positioning suggest that $3,000/oz would be a natural support level, prompting opportunistic investment buying. If gold were to break through these levels, disinvestment may accelerate," the note said.
 
Gold demand
 
Gold prices, meanwhile, have risen 26 per cent in US dollar terms in the first half of 2025 – and reaching double digit returns across currencies. A combination of a weaker US dollar, range-bound rates and a highly uncertain geoeconomic environment, analysts said, has resulted in strong investment demand for the yellow metal. 
 
Demand came from increased trading activity across OTC markets, exchanges, central bank buying and ETFs, WGC said. This, in turn, lifted average gold trading volumes to $329 billion per day during the first half of 2025 (H1CY25) – the highest semi-annual figure on WGC's record. 
Gold price 2025
 
Gold ETF demand was particularly strong in the first half of the year, led by notable inflows from all regions. By the end of H1-CY25 the combination of a surging gold price and investor flight to safety pushed global gold ETF’s total AUM 41 per cent higher to $383 billion, WGC said. 
 
Total holdings rose 397 tonne (equivalent to $38 billion) to 3,616 tonne – the highest month-end level since August 2022, according to the WGC.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Jio BlackRock gets Sebi approval to launch four passive index schemes

HDB Financial shares slip 4% post Q1 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex off lows; HDFC Bank, Infy gain; Bulls ahead in breadth; SMIDs waver

This Dolly Khanna portfolio stock price is up 10% on huge volumes; details

Just Dial share price slips nearly 3% in trade today; time to buy the dip?

Topics :India gold demandGold PricesGold Gold tradeWorld Gold CouncilGold WGCUS trade dealsGlobal Trade War

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story