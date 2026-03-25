RCB stake sale lifts outlook for United Spirits amid growth tailwinds

Management says there is a strong momentum and growth at the top-end of the portfolio, especially in luxury and premium. The guidance is for 6-8 per cent realisation growth as the top end is doing very well with disposable income up, after cuts in goods and services tax. The P&A volume was up 6 per cent, excluding a one-off due to the Andhra Pradesh pipeline filling up in Q3FY26. For 9MFY26, ex-Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, P&A volumes were up 7 per cent and sales rose 12 per cent. Raw material costs are stable and likely to remain so for two quarters.