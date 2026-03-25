Markets rise as crude oil prices softens; ongoing conflict caps gains

Brokerage Bernstein noted that a combination of weak domestic support in the US, rising military costs, elevated crude prices, and the upcoming midterm elections could limit the duration of the conflict, which may not extend beyond April.

“However, this has changed things structurally. Damage to some oil and gas infrastructure means the issue is no longer incidental to the Strait of Hormuz. The recovery time may take anywhere from a few days (for facilities shut down as a precaution) to months (for facilities damaged). Moreover, we expect several nations to increase purchases and build up petroleum reserves once the situation eases. All this means crude is likely to stay elevated this year, even if it returns below $100 a barrel.”