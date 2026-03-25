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Markets rise as crude oil prices softens; ongoing conflict caps gains

Indian equities advance for a second session as oil prices soften, but geopolitical uncertainty and supply disruptions continue to limit upside

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Investor wealth rebounded sharply, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rising by ₹8.2 trillion on Wednesday to ₹431 trillion.
Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST
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Indian equities extended gains for a second straight session on Wednesday as crude oil prices softened amid US efforts to broker an end to the Iran conflict, although persistent geopolitical risks kept investors cautious.
 
The Sensex, after surging as much as 1,781 points (2.4 per cent) intraday, settled 1,205 points (1.6 per cent) higher at 75,274. The Nifty 50 rose 394 points (1.7 per cent) to close at 23,307. Over the past two sessions, both indices have advanced 3.5 per cent.
 
Investor wealth rebounded sharply, with the total market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rising by ₹8.2 trillion on Wednesday to ₹431 trillion. Over two days, ₹15.8 trillion has been added to total market capitalisation. 
The rally was supported by easing oil prices after reports that the US has drawn up a 15-point plan to end the conflict, with Pakistan acting as an intermediary. Brent crude was trading at $93.5 per barrel, down 1.6 per cent. 
However, safe-haven demand remained strong, with gold prices rising 1.8 per cent to $4,557.5 per ounce.
 
Despite diplomatic efforts, uncertainty persists as the Strait of Hormuz — a key artery for nearly one-fifth of global oil supply — remains shut. The disruption has triggered one of the most severe energy supply shocks in recent history, fuelling concerns over inflation and global growth. Although crude has retreated from recent highs, prices are still about 27 per cent above pre-war levels.
 
Hostilities continued on the ground, with Iran intensifying attacks on Israel and Gulf states, while Israel signalled it would press ahead with strikes. Iran, meanwhile, rejected the ceasefire proposal, calling US-led talks “illogical”.
 
Analysts said markets will remain sensitive to developments on both diplomacy and energy supply.
 
Brokerage Bernstein noted that a combination of weak domestic support in the US, rising military costs, elevated crude prices, and the upcoming midterm elections could limit the duration of the conflict, which may not extend beyond April.
 
“However, this has changed things structurally. Damage to some oil and gas infrastructure means the issue is no longer incidental to the Strait of Hormuz. The recovery time may take anywhere from a few days (for facilities shut down as a precaution) to months (for facilities damaged). Moreover, we expect several nations to increase purchases and build up petroleum reserves once the situation eases. All this means crude is likely to stay elevated this year, even if it returns below $100 a barrel.”
 
Market breadth remained strong, with 2,902 stocks advancing against 1,415 declines. HDFC Bank, which gained 2.2 per cent, contributed 213 points to the Sensex’s rise.
 
All sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green, led by consumer durables, which climbed 3.5 per cent.
 
“Every day is a new day in markets post-Iran war. The sustainability of the bounce back hinges on a negotiated settlement to the current war. But it’s a good time to deploy cash into stocks with a 12–24 month horizon. If you look at the history of wars, markets typically correct by 8–10 per cent during the war, but they rise quite a bit a year later. Now valuations have become reasonable,” said Jyotivardhan Jaipuria, managing director and founder, Valentis Advisors.
 

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First Published: Mar 25 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

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