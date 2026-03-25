Rupee hits new low; RBI seen defending 94/$ via dollar sales

The rupee depreciated to a fresh low on Wednesday, despite a fall in crude oil prices and an uptick in domestic equities, due to dollar demand linked to maturing non-deliverable forwards and month-end demand from importers, dealers said.

The local currency settled at a new closing low of 93.98 per dollar against the previous close of 93.87 per dollar.

Market participants said that the Reserve Bank of India intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, which helped the rupee avoid breaching the 94 per dollar mark.

“The risk sentiment has improved slightly because of reports that there are talks between the US and Iran; however, there is still uncertainty. There was month-end dollar buying from importers and traders,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “Some positions maturing in the NDF also put pressure. The RBI intervened at 93.98 per dollar. There is strong resistance seen at the 94 per dollar mark,” he added.

The outstanding net short dollar position in the rupee forward market rose to $67.77 billion by the end of January, against $62.35 billion by the end of December. Short positions of less than one year fell by around $3 billion, while those of more than one year rose by around $9 billion. After hitting an all-time high of $728.5 billion for the week ended February 27, 2026, India’s foreign exchange reserves fell by around $20 billion over the next two weeks to $709.8 billion for the week ended February 13, 2026. The foreign exchange import cover is tracking at 9.2 months, taking into account the forward book, as of March 2026, IDFC First Bank said in a note, assuming a further decline in reserves to $696 billion by March-end and a dollar deficit of the forward book increasing to $80 billion.

“Markets were in a risk-on mode, but the rupee was still getting sold against the dollar, with month-end demand keeping bids high despite stock markets moving up and the dollar index easing. All risk assets were up against the dollar as markets were expecting some agreement between the US-Israel and Iran,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. The Indian unit is heading for its worst year in over a decade, with a 9.05 per cent depreciation against the dollar in the current financial year. In March, the local currency has weakened by 3.19 per cent so far.