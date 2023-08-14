Home / Markets / News / REC, Ashok Leyland: 7 out of 8 stocks, picked by MSCI, may rally up to 25%

REC, Ashok Leyland: 7 out of 8 stocks, picked by MSCI, may rally up to 25%

Barring Cummins India, which did perform in the current year but the present structure shows sluggishness; all other stocks included in MSCI index are poised for the next bull-run.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
PremiumWeb Exclusive

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Seven out of the eight stocks included in the MSCI index have outperformed so far this year, with charts demonstrating thrilling optimism. Technically, the positive trend is anticipated to persist and may even see higher elevation. 

MSCI Global Standard Index has added Power Finance Corporation, IDFC First Bank, Cummins India, Astral, REC, Ashok Leyland, Supreme Industries, and HDFC Asset Management Company in its quarterly review and distant ACC. 

Barring Cummins India, which did perform in the current year but the present structure shows sluggishness; all other stocks included in MSCI index are poised for the next bull-run.

Shares of Power Finance Corporation has soared 95 per cent so far this year, with the current formation of “Higher High, Higher Low” indicates further upside of another 24 per cent -20 per cent towards Rs 325. Likewise, the breakout of the “Ascending triangle” in the IDFC First Bank points to an optimistic rally that might stretch towards Rs 110.

REC, Ashok Leyland, and Supreme Industries clinched to a new all-time high, while HDFC Asset Management Company hits new 52-week high following this development on Friday. Shares of REC continue to dominate its bullish bias, scaling higher highs with intent to reach Rs 280-mark. Ashok Leyland and Supreme Industries are projected to rally further towards Rs 225 and Rs 5,000 levels, respectively.

Meanwhile, HDFC Asset Management Company and Astral, which have yet to claim fresh unchartered territories, exhibit no unfavourable bias. The trend is gradual on up move and there appears to have received significant positive response on corrective declines.

Cummins India shares, on the other hand, have plummeted lower post breaching the support of Rs 1,860. This breakdown has ignited a negative bias for the time being. The support for the stock exists at Rs 1,620 and Rs 1,500 levels. 

The stock, ACC that was excluded from the MSCI index now needs to decisively hold the support of Rs 1,850 to avoid witnessing aggravated selling pressure.  

MSCI

Also Read

Nifty IT index reclaims 200-DMA; what does this mean for IT stocks?

Britannia, ITC, Radico: These FMCG stocks may act as hedge in current fall

How to trade Zee Entertainment as NCLT places it under insolvency process

These 5 large-caps can deliver up to 15% returns despite market volatility

HDFC AMC, UTI AMC: Charts suggest up to 15% rally in select AMC shares

Vedanta hits 52-week low; slips 19% in one month

Stock markets trade in red on weak industrial output, global cues

PVR Inox gains 3% on highest-ever weekend footfalls, box-office collection

National Alumimiun slips over 4% after Q1 net plunges 40%

Adani Group shares under pressure; Adani Ports, AEL slip up to 5%

Topics :MSCI indicesACC CementCumminsBuzzing stocksStock tipsStocks callsStock brokingstock market tradingstock market rallyStock movemnetStock callsstock market betsstock market investingstock market bullsStock market slideStock market investmentIndian stock marketstocks technical analysistechnical analysisMarket technicalstechnical chartsDaily technicalstechnical callls

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story