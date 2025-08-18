Home / Markets / News / Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance, Titan; check target, stop-loss

Stocks to buy today: Manappuram Finance MANAPPURAM) has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last couple of trading weeks and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart

trading, markets
Titan Company has seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the daily chart structure
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Stock Recommendations

NSE Scrip – MANAPPURAM
View -   Bullish
Last Close – ₹266
 
Manappuram Finance (MANAPPURAM) has demonstrated a robust recovery in the last couple of trading weeks, and has now surpassed all major EMAs on the daily chart. The stock has retraced to the neckline of the breakout and again has gained traction, suggesting potential for increased momentum in the short term. The alignment of momentum indicators with the positive crossover among EMAs and the robust increase in trading volumes in the recent period indicates the likelihood of sustained momentum in the foreseeable future.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy MANAPPURAM around ₹264-₹260 | SL: ₹245 | TGT: ₹294-₹300
 
NSE Scrip – TITAN
View -   Bullish
Last Close – ₹3,489
 
Titan Company has seen a decent surge in recent times, followed by consolidation resembling a ‘Double Bottom’ pattern on the daily chart structure. The stock has been hovering slightly above its 20 DEMA, with bullish biases. Additionally, the counter has witnessed a higher low formation on the daily chart and has showcased a positive crossover on the technical indicators, adding to the bullish quotient. Additionally, the SuperTrend has turned bullish after the recent surge, and from a risk-reward point of view, the counter is firmly aligned with a favorable setup from a short to medium-term perspective.
 
Hence, we recommend to Buy TITAN around ₹3,480-₹3,460 | SL: ₹3,350 | TGT: ₹3,630-₹3,680
 
(Disclaimer: Osho Krishan is senior analyst of technical & derivatives at Angel One. Views expressed are his own.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty indicates strong start as PM Modi hints at GST reforms

F&O Setup today: Here's how to trade Nifty with a Bull Spread strategy

Premium

India Inc growth stuck in slow lane; core earnings shrink in Q1FY26

Premium

Jubilant FoodWorks' dough keeps rising while rivals go half-baked

Premium

Street signs: Nifty's Rubicon of resistance, audit panel's empty seat, more

Topics :Stocks to buy todayBuzzing stocksStocks in focustechnical calllsstocks technical analysisStock callsThe Smart InvestorManappuram Finance Titan Company

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story