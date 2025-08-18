Stocks to Watch, Aug 18: Vi, Glenmark Pharma, BPCL, NTPC, M&M, PVR Inox

Stocks to Watch today, August 18, 2025: Indian equities are poised for a gap-up start after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 79th Independence Day address, where he announced that the goods and services tax (GST) regime will undergo a complete "overhaul" to make "everyday items cheaper" before Diwali 2025.

According to a Business Standard report, the "next-gen GST reforms" include a two-tier tax structure with 5 per cent and 18 per cent slabs, along with a 40 per cent slab for a few items in the sin goods category. Besides, S&P Global Ratings upgraded India's long-term sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', the first upgrade in 18 years, citing strong economic growth, improved monetary policy credibility, and sustained fiscal consolidation.

Last seen, GIFT Nifty futures were up 218 points at 24,903. Globally, US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin ended their weekend summit in Alaska without securing a Ukraine ceasefire agreement, with the US President then saying he now wanted a rapid peace deal that Kyiv should accept. Additionally, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will travel to Washington on Monday for talks that leaders of nations, including Germany, the UK, and France, will now join. Asian markets traded mixed with mainland China's CSI 300 up 0.29 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng up 0.18 per cent, Japan's Nikkei up 0.69 per cent, and Australia's ASX 200 up 0.16 per cent. However, South Korea's Kospi fell 1 per cent.

On Friday, US markets also ended mixed as the Dow Jones was flat with positive bias, the S&P 500 was down 0.29 per cent, and the Nasdaq was down 0.4 per cent. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates The Federal Reserve will be in the limelight this week as central bank members travel to Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for the annual economic policy symposium. Investors will be monitoring the event for clues about the future path of rates. Here is a list of stocks to watch on Monday, August 18, 2025: Glenmark Pharma share price: The pharmaceutical company reported a steep 86 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) drop in consolidated net profit at ₹46.87 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q1FY26), from ₹340.27 crore in the same period last year. However, on a sequential basis, profit skyrocketed from ₹4.65 crore in Q4 F25.

Vodafone Idea share price: The telecom operator's net loss widened to ₹6,608.1 crore as compared to ₹6,432.1 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹11,022.5 crore, as compared to ₹10,508.3 crore a year ago. Inox Wind share price: The company's profit came in at ₹97.3 crore, as against ₹41.6 crore, and revenue was at ₹826.3 crore, as compared to ₹639.6 crore. Swan Energy share price: The company's profit came in at ₹27 crore, as agiants ₹267.7 crore a year ago and revenue was at ₹1,213.2 crore, as against ₹1,141.7 crore. Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) share price: The company unveiled four concept cars based on its new NU_IQ SUV platform, designed to support both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle models aimed at India and overseas markets. The move comes as the company ramps up capacity and seeks new sites for expansion.

Torrent Power share price: Ahmedabad-based Torrent Group's green hydrogen plant in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh was on Sunday inaugurated by state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Coal India share price: The company has earmarked the largest share of ₹5,622 crore - about 35 per cent of the total proposed ₹16,000 crore capex in FY26 - for coal transportation and evacuation infrastructure, including rail sidings, corridors, coal handling plants, silos and roads. KEC International share price: The company has secured new orders worth ₹1,402 crore across its transmission and distribution (T&D), civil, and cables and conductors businesses. Godrej Properties share price: The realty firm's net debt has risen 42 per cent in June quarter to ₹4,637 crore as the company looks to expand its business to meet strong housing demand.

Aurobindo Pharma share price: The company expects its China facility to break even in the third quarter of the current financial year, according to its CFO Santhanam Subramanian. Dixon Technologies share price: The company has formed a ₹370 crore joint venture for display module manufacturing with the Chinese company HKC Overseas. NTPC share price: The company has become the first public sector company in the country’s power industry to implement a Business Continuity Plan (BCP) aligned with ISO 22301:2019, the international benchmark for business continuity management systems (BCMS). BPCL share price: Bharat Petroleum Corp (BPCL) has awarded a five-month tender for 10 million barrels of US oil to European trader Glencore, two people with knowledge of the matter said, aiding India's efforts to deepen energy ties with Washington.