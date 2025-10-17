Reliance Industries shares rise 1% ahead of Q2 results; check preview

The stock of India's biggest company by market capitalisation rose as much as 1.3 per cent during the day to ₹1,417.8 per share, the biggest intraday rise since October 16 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 1.3 per cent higher at ₹1,416.4 apiece, compared to a 0.60 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 11:55 AM.

Shares of the company rose for the second straight session and were trading at the highest level since September 18 this year. The counter has risen 16.5 per cent this year, compared to an 8.8 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. RIL has a total market capitalisation of ₹19.16 trillion.

RIL Q2 preview

India’s biggest conglomerate's consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) are expected to grow around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), weighed down by a decline in its oil upstream business. RIL, however, may see robust growth in its telecommunications and oil-to-chemical (O2C) bus­in­esses, according to consensus earnings estimates compiled by Business Standard.