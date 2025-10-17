Q2 results today: RIL, Tata Tech, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy on Oct 17

Reliance Industries, Tata Technologies, Hindustan Zinc, JSW Energy, JSW Steel, REC, Polycab India, and L&T Technology Services are scheduled to announce their earnings report for the second quarter (Q2) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26).
Some other companies that are expected to declare their Q2 results today include Tejas Networks, Dixon Technologies, Dalmia Bharat, Ceat, CRISIL, Havells India, Liberty Shoes, Shoppers Stop and Central Bank of India.
RIL Q2 results preview
Reliance Industries (RIL) is likely to report modest Q2FY26 results, with analysts expecting consolidated EBITDA to grow around 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter, weighed down by a slowdown in its oil upstream business.
Also Read
Telecom and oil-to-chemical (O2C) segments may see stronger growth. The RIL board will meet on October 17 to approve the Q2FY26 results.
In Q1FY26, RIL posted ₹2.43 trillion in revenue, ₹42,905 crore in EBITDA, and ₹30,681 crore in net profit, compared with ₹2.31 trillion, ₹39,058 crore, and ₹19,101 crore, respectively, in Q2FY25.
Wipro Q2 result highlights
Bengaluru-based IT firm Wipro reported a net profit of ₹3,246 crore for Q2FY26, up 1.15 per cent year-on-year but down 2.5 per cent sequentially.
Revenue rose 1.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,697.3 crore, aided by large IT services deals, slightly surpassing Bloomberg’s revenue estimate of ₹22,688 crore, though net profit missed the projected ₹3,278 crore. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 0.3 per cent sequentially but fell 2.6 per cent Y-o-Y.
Nestle Q2 results highlights
Nestlé India’s net profit fell 17.4 per cent year-on-year to ₹743.2 crore in Q2FY26, compared to ₹899.5 crore a year ago, as last year included an exceptional item.
Net sales rose 10.6 per cent to ₹5,643.6 crore, driven by double-digit volume growth. Domestic sales reached ₹5,411 crore, the highest ever in a quarter, with three of four product groups posting strong volume-led growth, said MD Manish Tiwary.
Market overview for October 17
Indian equity markets opened lower as investors assessed Q2 earnings from Infosys, Wipro, and Eternal, amid weak Asian cues and record-high gold prices fueled by US-China tensions. Falling crude prices, with Brent near $60 per barrel, offered some support.
At open, the BSE Sensex was at 83,365, down 103 points (0.12 per cent), while the Nifty50 fell 33 points (0.13 per cent) to 25,552.
Eternal, HCLTech, Infosys, Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports, Power Grid, Kotak Bank, Trent, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, and ICICI Bank weighed on the benchmarks, slipping up to 3.5 per cent. Gains in Asian Paints, Tata Motors, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, M&M, and Maruti Suzuki trimmed losses, rising 0.3–3 per cent.
In broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index fell 0.28 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap edged up 0.1 per cent. Among sectors, Nifty IT led declines, down 1.13 per cent, followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank, each down 0.3 per cent.
Follow the latest market updates here: Stock Market LIVE Updates
List of firms releasing Q2 FY26 results on October 17
- 360 ONE WAM Ltd
- Acutaas Chemicals Ltd
- Alphalogic Industries Ltd
- Alufluoride Ltd
- Ambar Protein Industries Ltd
- Anupam Rasayan India Ltd
- Atlanta Electricals Ltd
- Atul Ltd
- AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
- Bank of India
- Carnation Industries Ltd
- Ceat Ltd
- Central Bank of India
- CESC Ltd
- Chembond Material Technologies Ltd-$
- CRISIL Ltd
- Dalmia Bharat Ltd
- DB International Stock Brokers Ltd
- DCB Bank Ltd
- Devinsu Trading Ltd
- Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
- Fedbank Financial Services Ltd
- Gautam Gems Ltd
- Gujarat Lease Financing Ltd
- Golkunda Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd
- Havells India Ltd
- HFCL Ltd
- Hindustan Zinc Ltd
- Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
- India Cements Ltd
- IndiaMART InterMESH Ltd
- Integra Switchgear Ltd
- iStreet Network Ltd
- Jagsonpal Finance & Leasing Ltd
- Jayatma Enterprises Ltd
- Jayaswal Neco Industries Ltd
- Jindal Saw Ltd
- Jana Small Finance Bank Ltd
- JSW Energy Ltd
- JSW Steel Ltd
- Kesoram Industries Ltd
- Liberty Shoes Ltd
- L&T Technology Services Ltd
- Mahindra EPC Irrigation Ltd
- Manorama Industries Ltd
- Nelco Ltd
- Netlink Solutions India Ltd
- Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
- Onward Technologies Ltd
- Orient Electric Ltd
- Oriental Hotels Ltd
- Parsvnath Developers Ltd
- PCBL Chemical Ltd
- Photon Capital Advisors Ltd
- Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd
- Polycab India Ltd
- Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
- PSP Projects Ltd
- Purple Finance Ltd
- PVR Inox Ltd
- REC Ltd
- Reliance Industries Ltd
- Roselabs Finance Ltd
- RPG Life Sciences Ltd
- Sampann Utpadan India Ltd
- Sapphire Foods India Ltd
- Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
- Seven Hill Industries Ltd
- Shilchar Technologies Ltd
- Shoppers Stop Ltd
- Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd-$
- Sobha Ltd
- Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd
- Switching Technologies Gunther Ltd
- Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd
- Tanla Platforms Ltd
- Tata Technologies Ltd
- Tejas Networks Ltd
- TTK Healthcare Ltd-$
- UCO Bank
- Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd
- Vaghani Techno Build Ltd
- Vintron Informatics Ltd
- Wendt (India) Ltd