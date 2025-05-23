Friday, May 23, 2025 | 01:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Reliance to invest ₹75,000 cr, Adani Group ₹50,000 cr in Northeast region

At the Rising Northeast Investors Summit, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani announced major investments focusing on energy, infrastructure, jobs, and AI-driven growth across the Northeast region

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

At the Rising Northeast Investors Summit held on Friday, Reliance Industries and the Adani Group unveiled ambitious investment plans totalling ₹1.25 trillion that could transform the Northeast region’s infrastructure, employment, and energy landscape.
 

Reliance to invest ₹75,000 crore over five years

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that the company will invest ₹75,000 crore in the Northeast over the next five years. The initiative is expected to generate more than 2.5 million direct and indirect jobs, Ambani said. 
“In addition to creating over 2.5 million direct and indirect employment opportunities, we aspire to touch the lives of most of our 45 million sisters and brothers in the northeast,” he said. 
 
The investment will focus on expanding Reliance Retail’s procurement from the region and advancing solar power initiatives. Additionally, Reliance Jio plans to double its current base of over five million 5G subscribers in the region and expand artificial intelligence (AI) access across schools, hospitals, enterprises, and households. 
“Jio has already covered 90 per cent of the population with over five million 5G subscribers. We will double this number this year. Jio’s priority will be to bring the revolutionary power of Artificial Intelligence to all schools, hospitals, enterprises, and homes,” Ambani said.

  Focus on genomics, sports infrastructure

Ambani also highlighted Reliance’s work in the healthcare and education sectors. The company is collaborating with Mizoram University on genomic research related to breast cancer and has established a molecular diagnostic and research lab in Guwahati, which he said houses the largest genome sequencing capacities in India. 
As part of its community initiatives, the Reliance Foundation will work with all eight states in the Northeast to establish Olympic Training Centres.
 

Adani Group commits ₹50,000 crore for long-term development

At the same summit, Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani announced an additional ₹50,000 crore investment in the region over the next decade. This is in addition to a similar ₹50,000 crore commitment made three months earlier in Assam. 
“Three months ago in Assam, we pledged an investment of ₹50,000 crore. Today, once again humbled and inspired by your (PM Modi) leadership, I announce that Adani Group will invest an additional ₹50,000 crore across the Northeast for the next 10 years,” Adani said.
 

  Sectors to benefit from Adani’s investment

The Adani Group’s investment will target a broad range of sectors including green energy, hydro projects, power transmission, roads and highways, smart meters, digital infrastructure, logistics, and capacity-building through vocational training. 
“But more than infrastructure, we will invest in people. Every initiative will prioritise local jobs, local entrepreneurship, and community engagement. This is what Viksit Bharat 2047 is all about,” Adani emphasised. 
Calling the Northeast “a story rooted in diversity, resilience, and untapped potential”, Adani mentioned that the region now stands as a symbol of India’s cultural pride, economic promise, and strategic importance.
 
(With agency inputs)
 

First Published: May 23 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

