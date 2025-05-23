Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Dividend stocks: Infosys, ITC, Trident, 17 others to go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Infosys, ITC, Trident, 17 others to go ex-date next week

Here is the complete list of stocks along with their key details that will remain in focus as they trade ex-dividend during next week

Dividend stocks

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: Shares of Infosys, ITC, Lloyds Metals and Energy, Angel One, and 16 other companies are set to remain in spotlight during the next week's trading session from Monday, May 26, 2025 - Friday, May 30, 2025 following their announcement of dividend rewards for their shareholders.  The other companies to feature in the list include, Archean Chemical Industries, Black Rose Industries, Pearl Global Industries, Man Infraconstruction, L&T Finance, Trident, Colgate Palmolive (India), Kennametal India, Tata Consumer Products, Bajaj Finance, Caplin Point Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure, Ponni Sugars (Erode), UNO Minda and Vimta Labs.
 
According to the data available on the BSE, shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend during the next week. The ex-date refers to the day a stock begins trading without entitlement to the dividend, meaning investors must own the stock before this date to receive the payout. The companies, however, finalise the eligible shareholders based on their records as of the record date. 
 
 
Among all the featured companies list, Bajaj Finance has announced a higher reward with announcement to pay a final dividend of ₹ 44 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 30, 2025 to ascertain the shareholder's participation in the said corporate action. This is followed by GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals, which has announced to pay a final dividend of ₹ 42 per share to its shareholders. The company has set the record date on May 30 for this dividend payout. 
 
Meanwhile, IT giant Infosys will pay a final dividend of ₹ 22 per share to its shareholders. The company has also set the record date on May 30 to ascertain the shareholder's participation in the said corporate action.
 

That said, here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week along with their key details:

 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Archean Chemical Industries May 26,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 3 May 26,2025
Black Rose Industries May 26,2025 Dividend - ₹ 0.50 May 26,2025
Lloyds Metals and Energy May 26,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 1 May 26,2025
Pearl Global Industries May 26,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 6.50 May 26,2025
Man Infraconstruction May 27,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 0.45 May 27,2025
L&T Finance May 27,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 2.75 May 27,2025
Trident May 27,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 0.50 May 27,2025
Colgate Palmolive (India) May 28,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 27 May 28,2025
ITC May 28,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 7.85 May 28,2025
Kennametal India May 28,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 40 May 28,2025
Tata Consumer Products May 29,2025 Dividend - ₹ 8.25 May 29,2025
Angel One May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 26 May 30,2025
Bajaj Finance May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 44 May 30,2025
Caplin Point Laboratories May 30,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 3 May 30,2025
GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 42 May 30,2025
Infosys May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 22 May 30,2025
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure May 30,2025 Interim Dividend - ₹ 0.10 May 30,2025
Ponni Sugars (Erode) May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 3 May 30,2025
UNO Minda May 30,2025 Final Dividend - ₹ 1.50 May 30,2025
Vimta Labs May 30,2025 Dividend - ₹ 2 May 30,2025
(Source: BSE/https://www.bseindia.com/corporates/corporates_act.html)

