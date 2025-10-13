Reliance Power tanks 11% after reports suggest ED arrested CFO Ashok Pal

The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹19,070.04 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹76.49 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹31.3.

Pal was taken into custody on Friday under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act following ED questioning. Reliance Power said the company and its subsidiaries are victims of fraud and forgery, adding that Pal has resigned as executive director and CFO to aid the investigation. It also clarified that Anil D. Ambani has not served on the company’s board for over three years and is unrelated to the matter.

The case pertains to a bank guarantee of ₹68.2 crore submitted to Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Ltd (formerly Maharashtra Energy Generation Ltd), a Reliance Power subsidiary, which SECI later found to be fake. The ED has linked the alleged guarantee racket to Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink. In August, the agency searched premises tied to the firm and its promoters and arrested managing director Partha Sarathi Biswal.