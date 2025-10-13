Home / Markets / News / BSE to sustain mkt share gains, says Motilal Oswal, amid regulatory clouds

BSE to sustain mkt share gains, says Motilal Oswal, amid regulatory clouds

Elevated regulatory risks have led Motilal Oswal to maintain a 'Neutral' rating on BSE with a one-year target price of ₹2,250

BSE
BSE(Photo: Reuters)
SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:06 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
BSE Ltd. has witnessed robust volume traction in the first half of FY2026, supported by rising member participation, strong cash segment activity, demand for colocation, and the well-positioned Star MF platform, according to Motilal Oswal. 
"We expect BSE to sustain its market share gains and maintain robust volume traction, as witnessed in 1HFY26, supported by increasing member participation," the domestic brokerage said. However, regulatory overhang continues as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is considering measures to extend the tenure of the options segment, including a potential shift from weekly to monthly expiries for index contracts. 
 
If implemented, this could significantly impact volumes, with Motilal Oswal estimating a 35 per cent decline in FY2027 derivatives revenue and a 27 per cent drop in profit before tax, translating to a 21 per cent hit to earnings per share (EPS).
 
Earlier regulatory changes, including the mandate of one weekly expiry per exchange in November 2024, shifted volumes from Bank Nifty to Sensex, boosting BSE's premium turnover market share from 11.4 per cent in October 2024 to 24.4 per cent in September 2025. A subsequent expiry shift from Tuesday to Thursday in September 2025 further improved non-expiry day volumes to the mid-teens and expiry day share to 50-55 per cent, though Friday activity declined.
 
Enhanced broker engagement and the combined order book initiative have also contributed to better execution quality and cash segment flows. Despite these positives, elevated regulatory risks have led Motilal Oswal to maintain a 'Neutral' rating on BSE with a one-year target price of ₹2,250. 
 
While media reports have highlighted the regulator’s stance on weekly expiries, no formal consultation has been initiated. Shifting weekly expiries to fortnightly or monthly could improve margins, but moving to monthly risks volume loss to Bank Nifty.

BSE Q1 results 

The bourse reported a 103.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to ₹539 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q1FY26), compared with ₹265 crore in the same period last year. Sequentially, net profit was up 9.1 per cent.
 
Revenue from operations rose 57.1 per cent to ₹958 crore from ₹610 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. At the operating level, Ebitda surged 104.7 per cent to ₹704 crore from ₹344 crore in Q1FY25, while the Ebitda margin expanded sharply to 73.56 per cent from 57.19 per cent a year ago.

BSE share price history

The airline's stock fell as much as 1.2 per cent during the day to ₹2,355 per share. The stock pared losses to trade 0.55 per cent lower at ₹2,371 apiece, compared to a 0.36  per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 10:55 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a seven-day winning streak. The counter has risen 33 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BSE has a total market capitalisation of ₹96,501.37 crore. 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty50 below 25,200; IT, Metal shares fall; VIX up 10%

Two reasons why IndiGo stock was cut to 'Reduce' at JM Financial

Medplus Healthcare dips 3% as Karnataka store faces drug license suspension

Divis Labs rallies 13% in 1 week; What's driving pharma stock?

Nifty misses new highs this CY after record 2024; Gold takes the spotlight

Topics :Stock AnalysisMarketsBSES&P BSE SensexF&ODerivative tradingIndia Inc earnings

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story