Saturday, October 11, 2025 | 10:31 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in ₹68 crore fake bank guarantee case

ED arrests Reliance Power CFO in ₹68 crore fake bank guarantee case

The ED case involves a ₹68.2 crore bank guarantee submitted to SECI by Reliance NU BESS, a Reliance Power subsidiary, which was later found to be fake

Reliance Power CFO Ashok Pal

Reliance Power CFO Ashok Pal (Photo/X)

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has arrested Ashok Pal, chief financial officer of industrialist Anil Ambani’s group company Reliance Power, in a money laundering case connected to an alleged fake bank guarantee of ₹68 crore, news agency PTI reported.
 
Pal was taken into custody on Friday night under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after being questioned by the agency. He will be produced before a special court on Saturday, where the ED will seek his remand for custodial interrogation, PTI said, citing sources.
 

Case linked to fake bank guarantee

 
The case involves a bank guarantee of ₹68.2 crore submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Limited, a subsidiary of Reliance Power. This guarantee was found to be “fake".
 
 
Reliance NU BESS was earlier known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited. The ED identified the accused company allegedly running a racket for issuing fake bank guarantees as Odisha-based Biswal Tradelink.
 

ED investigation and previous arrests

 
In August, the ED conducted searches at the premises of the company and its promoters and arrested its Managing Director, Partha Sarathi Biswal.

Also Read

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Stocks to Watch today, Sept 30: IRFC, Tata Steel, M&M, JSW Steel, BEL

Reliance Power

Reliance Power to sell Indonesian subsidiaries to Biotruster for $12 mn

Reliance Power

Reliance Power shares rise 3% in trade; what's driving investors' interest?

Anil Ambani

CBI chargesheet on Anil Ambani has no business impact: R-Infra and R-Power

Reliance Power

'No impact on RPower biz operations due to BoB's action against RCom'

 
The money laundering case originates from a November 2024 FIR filed by Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW). The FIR alleged that the company issued fake bank guarantees for a commission of 8 per cent.
 
At the time, Reliance Group said that Reliance Power had been a “victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy” and disclosed the matter to the stock exchange on November 7, 2024.
 
A group spokesperson added, “A criminal complaint was lodged by us against the third party (accused company) with Delhi Police’s EOW in October 2024 and the due process of law would follow.”
 
ED sources said the Bhubaneswar-based company used an email domain — s-bi.co.in — similar to SBI’s official domain sbi.co.in to create the appearance that the communication was from the State Bank of India. This fake domain was used to send “forged” communication to SECI.
 
The preliminary investigation also found that the company issued “fake” bills for commission and used multiple undisclosed bank accounts to move suspicious transactions worth crores of rupees.
 
The company is described as a “mere paper entity”, with its registered office at a residential property belonging to a relative of Biswal. During ED searches, no company records were found at the address, officials told PTI.
 
(With agency inputs)

More From This Section

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca to strike landmark drug price deal with Trump administration

Uber, Uber Bike, Moto rebrand, two-wheelers, bike taxis, Rapido, Ola, Bengaluru regulations, Karnataka High Court, Uber Courier, gig economy, traffic congestion

Uber switches to subscription-based model to retain drivers, navigate GST

Tata Sons

Tata Sons IPO a moral and social imperative, says Shapoorji Pallonji group

bombay house tata

Show of calm at Tata Trusts board meeting amid heightened tension

OYO, Oyo rooms, Oyo app, Oyo logo

Oyo parent Prism announces leadership realignment for global growth

Topics : Reliance Power BS Web Reports Enforcement Directorate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon