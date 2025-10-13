Motilal Oswal shares gain 4% after ICRA rating upgrade; check details here

The upward movement in the company’s stock came after it informed the exchanges that ICRA Limited (ICRA) had upgraded the credit rating to “[ICRA] AA+ (Stable)” from “[ICRA] AA (Positive)” for various instruments of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and its subsidiaries.

"ICRA cited MOFSL’s strong market position, demonstrated ability to harness sector momentum, and continued strengthening of its franchise across capital market businesses, while maintaining resilient financial performance through market cycles and evolving regulatory and competitive dynamics," the company said in a release.

The rating agency took a consolidated view of the Motilal Oswal Group, covering subsidiaries such as Motilal Oswal Home Finance, Motilal Oswal Finvest, Motilal Oswal Wealth, and Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution, given the operational synergies and shared management framework.

Management commentary

This upgrade, Motilal Oswal, managing director & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "reflects the strength of our franchise and the resilience of our business model, which is inspired by the Berkshire Hathaway philosophy — combining entrepreneurship with disciplined investing. Over the years, we have built a twin-engine structure of operating and investment businesses, with nearly 80 per cent of our cash flows reinvested to drive long-term compounding.”