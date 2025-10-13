Home / Markets / News / Motilal Oswal shares gain 4% after ICRA rating upgrade; check details here

Motilal Oswal share price climbed 3.63 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,002.40 per share on the BSE after the company announced an update on a credit rating upgrade

Motilal Oswal share price
Motilal Oswal Financial Services shares have a 52-week range of ₹1,063.40 to ₹487.85 on the BSE.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 11:56 AM IST
Share of stockbroking and allied services provider Motilal Oswal Financial Services were ruling higher on the bourses in an otherwise weak market on Monday, October 13, 2025. The company’s share price climbed 3.63 per cent to hit an intra-day high of ₹1,002.40 per share on the BSE after the company announced an update on a credit rating upgrade.

ICRA upgrades credit rating 

The upward movement in the company’s stock came after it informed the exchanges that ICRA Limited (ICRA) had upgraded the credit rating to “[ICRA] AA+ (Stable)” from “[ICRA] AA (Positive)” for various instruments of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited and its subsidiaries.
 
"ICRA cited MOFSL’s strong market position, demonstrated ability to harness sector momentum, and continued strengthening of its franchise across capital market businesses, while maintaining resilient financial performance through market cycles and evolving regulatory and competitive dynamics," the company said in a release.
 
The rating agency took a consolidated view of the Motilal Oswal Group, covering subsidiaries such as Motilal Oswal Home Finance, Motilal Oswal Finvest, Motilal Oswal Wealth, and Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution, given the operational synergies and shared management framework.

Management commentary

This upgrade, Motilal Oswal, managing director & CEO of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said, "reflects the strength of our franchise and the resilience of our business model, which is inspired by the Berkshire Hathaway philosophy — combining entrepreneurship with disciplined investing. Over the years, we have built a twin-engine structure of operating and investment businesses, with nearly 80 per cent of our cash flows reinvested to drive long-term compounding.”
 
"Our seven integrated businesses — spanning wealth management, institutional equities, investment banking, asset management, alternates, private wealth, and home finance — are designed to deliver sustainable growth across market cycles. This recognition by ICRA reaffirms our belief in scale with prudence, resilience with agility, and growth rooted in trust," Oswal added.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price history

The company’s shares have appreciated nearly 6 per cent in the last one month and 58 per cent in the last six months. Year-to-date, the stock price has risen by nearly 3 per cent.
 
At last check around 11:08 AM on Monday, October 13, the company’s shares were trading at ₹1,002.30 per share, 3.62 per cent higher than the previous close of ₹967.25 on the BSE.
 
The stock has a 52-week range of ₹1,063.40 to ₹487.85 on the BSE.

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

