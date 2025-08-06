Smallcap stock hits record high; up 109% against issue price. Do you own?

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions (Zinka) hit an all-time high of ₹569.90, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak broader market. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹548 touched on December 27, 2024.

Zinka’s app, Blackbuck, is India’s largest digital platform for truck operators, providing services related to tolling and fuelling, monitoring vehicles using telematics, a marketplace for loads and used vehicles, and financing the purchase of used vehicles.

At 12:13 PM, Zinka quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹535.90 on the back of a nearly 10-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 10.66 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent, while the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were down 0.73 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here With today's rally, the stock price of Zinka is trading 109 per cent above its issue price of ₹273 per share. It bounced back 130 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹248.25, which it had touched on November 27, 2024. The company made its stock market debut on November 22, 2024. Zinka Logistics Solutions Q1 results In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Zinka has reported a strong operational performance with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 290 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹12.10 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹47.21 crore in Q1FY26.

Adjusted Ebitda margins expanded to 35.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues grew 43.06 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹131.85 crore, against ₹92.17 crore in Q1FY25. The company said the profitability of the business continues to expand, driven by strong operating leverage in the core businesses, while at the same time with strong expansion in new business areas. ALSO READ: Tata Motors Q1 preview: Profit may tank up to 50% YoY; other details inside The core businesses were growing at 40.62 per cent, leveraging the tailwinds of the trucking industry and strong execution excellence. The growth businesses grew strongly by 251.52 per cent, led by the launch of ‘SuperLoads’ business, which is the evolution of the marketplace loads business from classifieds to transactions, the company said.