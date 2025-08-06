Smallcap stock hits record high; up 109% against issue price. Do you own?

Shares of Zinka Logistics Solutions (Zinka) hit an all-time high of ₹569.90, as they rallied 18 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak broader market. The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹548 touched on December 27, 2024.
Zinka’s app, Blackbuck, is India’s largest digital platform for truck operators, providing services related to tolling and fuelling, monitoring vehicles using telematics, a marketplace for loads and used vehicles, and financing the purchase of used vehicles.
At 12:13 PM, Zinka quoted 11 per cent higher at ₹535.90 on the back of a nearly 10-fold jump in average trading volumes. A combined 10.66 million equity shares have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.15 per cent, while the BSE Midcap and BSE Smallcap indices were down 0.73 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.
With today's rally, the stock price of Zinka is trading 109 per cent above its issue price of ₹273 per share. It bounced back 130 per cent from its 52-week low level of ₹248.25, which it had touched on November 27, 2024. The company made its stock market debut on November 22, 2024. Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
Zinka Logistics Solutions Q1 results
In April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Zinka has reported a strong operational performance with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) growing 290 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹12.10 crore in Q1FY25 to ₹47.21 crore in Q1FY26.
Adjusted Ebitda margins expanded to 35.8 per cent from 13.1 per cent in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues grew 43.06 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹131.85 crore, against ₹92.17 crore in Q1FY25.
The company said the profitability of the business continues to expand, driven by strong operating leverage in the core businesses, while at the same time with strong expansion in new business areas.
The core businesses were growing at 40.62 per cent, leveraging the tailwinds of the trucking industry and strong execution excellence. The growth businesses grew strongly by 251.52 per cent, led by the launch of ‘SuperLoads’ business, which is the evolution of the marketplace loads business from classifieds to transactions, the company said.
ICRA, the rating agency, on June 24, 2025, has upgraded the short-term rating of Zinka, which factors in the improvement in its business and financial risk profiles and expectation that the same will be sustained, going forward. ICRA expects Zinka to generate healthy accruals, going forward, while maintaining a comfortable capital structure as the residual business in the company is the profitable technology-focused service platform with minimal working capital requirement.
With the average monthly transacting truck operators on Blackbuck increasing at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.3 per cent to 7.21 lakh over FY2022-FY2025, it is estimated to cover approximately 20 per cent of the truck operators in the country. Further, with its expansive network of channel partners/employees covering over 10,000 touch points across 80 per cent of India’s districts and 76 per cent of the toll plaza network, the prospects for expansion of its customer base remain strong, ICRA said in the rating rationale.
