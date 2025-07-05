Retail trading at risk if proprietary giants like Jane St exit: Zerodha CEO

Zerodha founder and CEO Nithin Kamath has cautioned that retail trading activity could be impacted if proprietary trading firms like Jane Street, which contribute nearly 50 per cent of options trading volumes, scale back their participation in the market.

This development could have negative implications for both exchanges and brokers, he added.

"Prop trading firms like Jane Street account for nearly 50 per cent of options trading volumes. If they pull back which seems likely retail activity (~35 per cent) could take a hit too. So this could be bad news for both exchanges and brokers," Kamath said on X.

"The next few days will be telling. F&O volumes might reveal just how reliant we are on these prop giants," he added. ALSO READ: 'We've a long way to go': Zerodha CEO on India as 4th largest economy In an order released in the early hours of Friday, the market regulator found Jane Street (JS), a New York-based hedge fund, guilty of manipulating the indices by taking bets in the cash, and, futures and options markets simultaneously for making handsome gains. It has barred the hedge fund from accessing the market and impounded over Rs 4,843 crore in gains. The probe has found that JS made a profit of Rs 36,671 crore on a net basis during the probe period from January 2023 - May 2025.