Stocks to watch today, January 05, 2026: With no major domestic catalysts, benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty50, are likely to track the upbeat global cues today.

At around 7:10 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were up 79.1 points at 26,534.5, signaling a strong start for the bourses.

Asia-Pacific markets opened the first full trading week of 2026 on a firm footing after the US said it attacked Venezuela over the weekend and captured President Nicolas Maduro , who has been flown to New York and charged with narco-terrorism-related offences.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped over 25 per cent in its first session of the year and the Topix rose 1.42 per cent to a record, led by defence stocks. South Korea’s Kospi advanced 2.19 per cent. Australia’s ASX 200, too, rose 0.1 per cent.

US equity futures were steady in early Asian trade after Wall Street ended mixed on Friday, with the S&P 500 up 0.19 per cent, the Dow rising 0.66 per cent and the Nasdaq slipping 0.03 per cent. Oil prices edged lower despite the escalation involving the oil-rich OPEC member. Brent crude was last down 0.25 per cent after earlier losses of over 1 per cent, while WTI fell 0.4 per cent. Spot gold climbed more than 1 per cent to $4,383.99. Top stocks to watch today Q3 results today: CDG Petchem, Axita Cotton, KSH International

Marico: Avenue Supermarts: . Total store count stood at 442 as of December. Demand remained steady in Q3 , with high single-digit India volume growth and improving consumption outlook aided by easing inflation and policy support. Parachute showed resilience, VAHO grew in the twenties, while Saffola and Foods were muted; growth momentum is expected to strengthen over the next few quarters, led by mid-premium focus and wider reach. Standalone revenue rose 13.1 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3 . Total store count stood at 442 as of December. Sobha: Q3 total sales value surged 52.3 per cent Y-o-Y. Average price realisation increased 13.1 per cent, though sales area declined marginally. Bank of Baroda: Q3 global business rose 12.2 per cent Y-o-Y in Q3, led by 14.6 per cent growth in advances and 10.3 per cent rise in deposits. Domestic advances climbed 13.5 per cent.

Bajaj Finance: Q3 AUM jumped 22 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4.85 lakh crore. Customer base expanded to 115.4 million; new loans booked rose 15 per cent. Ujjivan SFB: Q3 deposits grew 22.2 per cent Y-o-Y, while gross loan book rose 21.6 per cent. Asset quality improved, with GNPA at 2.39 per cent. Equitas SFB: Gross advances rose 15.9 per cent Y-o-Y, while deposits grew 7.2 per cent. CASA ratio improved to 30 per cent. Bandhan Bank: Q3 advances grew 10 per cent Y-o-Y and deposits rose 11.1 per cent, but CASA deposits fell 4.5 per cent, dragging the CASA ratio lower.

Vedanta: Q3 aluminium output edged up 1 per cent Y-o-Y, while zinc saleable metal rose 4 per cent. Zinc International production surged 28 per cent. Yes Bank: Q3 loans and advances increased 5.2 per cent Y-o-Y, while deposits rose 5.5 per cent in Q3. Seamec: Vessel Seamec Agastya commenced charter with HAL Offshore under an ONGC contract from January 2. IDBI Bank: Q3 total business grew 12 per cent Y-o-Y, with net advances rising 15 per cent and deposits up 9 per cent. Adani Enterprises: Launched a Rs 1,000-crore NCD issue offering up to 8.9 per cent annually. Arm Adani Road Transport to acquire a 49 per cent stake in Sree Vishwa Varadhi.

Hindustan Zinc: Mined and saleable metal output rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Refined zinc production increased 8 per cent, while lead output declined. Kiri Industries: Received $689 million after selling its entire stake in DyStar Global, ending a long-running legal dispute. Mined and saleable metal output rose 4 per cent Y-o-Y. Refined zinc production increased 8 per cent, while lead output declined. Union Bank of India: Q3 global advances rose 7.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while CASA ratio improved to 33.95 per cent. Bank of India: , driven by 13.5 per cent growth in advances and 11.6 per cent rise in deposits. Q3 global business surged 12.5 per cent Y-o-Y , driven by 13.5 per cent growth in advances and 11.6 per cent rise in deposits. Amber Enterprises: Step-down subsidiaries received approval under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme. Jammu & Kashmir Bank: Q3 total business grew 13.3 per cent Y-o-Y, with advances up 17.3 per cent. CASA ratio, however, declined.