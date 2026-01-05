Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks

NSE Scrip – RVNL

View — Bullish

Last Close — ₹365

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' for RVNL around ₹360 | Stop Loss: ₹340 | Target Price:: ₹400-₹415

Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' Torrent Power around ₹1,380-₹1,370 | Stop Loss: ₹1,295 | Target Price: ₹1,530-₹1,550 ===============