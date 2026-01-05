Stocks to buy: Aadhar Housing Finance, Union Bank, Tata Power are top picks

Stocks to buy today, January 5, 2026:

Aadhar Housing Finance

Buy AADHARHFC in Cash ₹500.55 | Stop Loss: ₹ 475 | Target Price: ₹550

Aadhar Housing Finance share price is currently trading around ₹500.55 and is showing clear signs of emerging strength after spending a considerable period in a sideways consolidation phase. The stock has recently given a decisive breakout from this range, indicating a shift from neutral to bullish bias. The latest price action reflects improving sentiment, supported by a strong bullish closing candle above the previous swing high, which adds conviction to the breakout structure.

From a trend perspective, Aadhar Housing Finance has reclaimed all key moving averages — the 20, 50, and 200 exponential-moving averages (EMAs) — and is sustaining above them, highlighting improving short-, medium-, and long-term momentum. The ₹480 zone has acted as a strong demand area, aligning with the 200-day exponential-moving average (EMA), where accumulation was clearly visible during prior declines. This confluence of price support and long-term moving average reinforces the strength of the base formation.

Momentum indicators further support the bullish outlook. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently at ₹59.30 and has reversed sharply from the oversold zone, suggesting a revival in buying interest without entering overbought territory. Given the confirmed sideways range breakout, short-term traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss at ₹475, aiming for an upside target of ₹550, provided disciplined risk management is maintained.

From a trend perspective, Tata Power is trading above all its key moving averages — the 20, 50, 100, and 200 exponential-moving averages (EMAs) — which reflects strong alignment across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes. This stacked EMA structure suggests a well-established uptrend with pullbacks likely to attract buying interest. On the downside, the ₹375–₹380 zone stands out as an immediate support area, where demand has consistently emerged, making it a crucial level to monitor for trend sustainability. Momentum indicators further reinforce the positive outlook. The relative strength index (RSI) is currently placed at ₹62.38 and has shown a strong reversal from lower levels, continuing to trend higher, which confirms strengthening bullish momentum without signs of exhaustion. Given the confirmed sideways range breakout, short-term traders may consider buying at current levels with a stop loss at ₹374, targeting an upside move toward ₹430, provided disciplined risk management is followed.

Union Bank of India Buy UNIONBANK in Cash ₹156.70, Stop Loss: ₹148 Target Price: ₹174 Union Bank of India share price is currently trading around ₹156.70 and is showing a constructive price structure after delivering a decisive trendline resistance breakout. The breakout has been followed by a successful retest, where the stock attracted strong buying interest near the previous resistance-turned-support zone. This area is further reinforced by the 50-day exponential-moving average (EMA), highlighting healthy accumulation and confirming the sustainability of the breakout move. From a broader trend perspective, the stock is trading firmly above its key 20, 50, 100, and 200 exponential-moving averages (EMAs), signalling strength across short-, medium-, and long-term timeframes. This EMA alignment reflects improving trend quality and indicates that dips are likely to be bought into rather than sold. On the downside, immediate support is placed around ₹152, aligned with the 20-day exponential-moving average (EMA), followed by a stronger support near ₹150, where the rising trendline and 50-day exponential-moving average (EMA) converge, reinforcing the bullish structure.