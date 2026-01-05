Monday, January 05, 2026 | 10:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Nykaa shares advance 3% on revenue growth outlook; JM Fin hikes target

Nykaa shares advance 3% on revenue growth outlook; JM Fin hikes target

Shares of Nykaa rose on Monday after the company said it expects to deliver revenue growth in the upper end of mid-twenties

Nykaa Share price on Q2 Growth Outlook

Nykaa branded beauty products inside the Nykaa store in New Delhi, on July 30 | Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Monday after the company said it expects to deliver a revenue growth in the upper end of mid-twenties. 
 
The e-commerce platform's stock rose as much as 3.04 per cent during the day to ₹272.9 per share, the biggest intraday rise since December 30 last year. The FSN E-commerce stock pared gains to trade 1.8 per cent higher at ₹270 apiece, compared to a 0.16 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:32 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose to the highest level since November 25 last year and currently trade at 5.3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 63 per cent in the last 12 months, compared to a 11 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Nykaa has a total market capitalisation of ₹77,316.77 crore.   READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE
 

Nykaa Q3 update

Nykaa reported that its consolidated gross merchandise value and net sales value growth expected to be in the late twenties.
 
The strong showing was driven by a revival in the fashion vertical since the start of the financial year, alongside a consistently robust performance in the beauty segment, the company said. As a result, the company is expected to post consolidated net revenue growth at the upper end of the mid-twenties, marking a slight acceleration from the mid-twenties growth sustained over the past several quarters.

Also Read

Reliance Industries share price

RIL shares hit new high; analysts see gains from US move on Venezuela oil

share markets LIVE updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off day's low, Nifty near 26,300; India VIX up 6%, IT shares bleed

Nomura downgraed ITC stock

Nomura downgrades ITC as excise hike to weigh on volumes, margins

Poonawalla Fincorp share price

Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

Samhi Hotels share price

Samhi Hotels gets 'Buy' from Antique; sees 41% upside on growth tailwinds

 
Nykaa's beauty vertical is expected to deliver net sales value growth in the late twenties, the fastest pace seen over the past six quarters. The growth was recorded in a seasonally strong quarter, making it the largest quarter to date for the company in terms of absolute scale.  ALSO READ | Poonawalla Fincorp gains 3% in trade; check what's fuelling NBFC stock

JM Financial on Nykaa Q3

JM Financial noted that the beauty and personal care segment saw a further pickup, with net sales value and revenue growth estimated at 28-30 per cent and 26-27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), respectively, marginally ahead of its expectations. 
 
Fashion net sales value growth is projected at around 24-26 per cent year-on-year, while revenue growth is likely to be in the late teens.  JM Financial expects Ebitda margin to expand by about 130 basis points Y-o-Y, in line with the improvement seen in the second quarter, factoring in these estimates. 
 
It said the third quarter is shaping up to be a decent one, supported by strong seasonality and sustained execution. The brokerage expects the stock's recent outperformance to continue, citing Nykaa as one of the cleanest compounding stories in India. It upped its target price to ₹325 for March 2027 from ₹310 earlier and maintained its 'Buy' rating.  ========== 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the brokerage in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
   

More From This Section

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian shares rise as markets weigh US capture of Venezuela's Prez Maduro

stock markets, trading

Stocks to watch, Jan 05: Marico, D-Mart, Hindustan Zinc, M&M Finance, Dixon

Stocks to buy on January 5, 2025

Stocks to buy: Angel One's Osho Krishnan suggests buying these two stocks

initial public offering, IPO

Modern Diagnostic IPO subscribed 377x; check allotment status, latest GMP

Shares of Avenue Supermarts (DMart) have gained about 5 per cent over the past week on better-than-expected June quarter (Q1FY25) performance, hopes of a recovery in discretionary demand, and margin gains going ahead.

Competition, pace of store additions to keep DMart under pressurepremium

Topics : The Smart Investor Markets Markets Sensex Nifty Nykaa share market Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayModern Diagnostic IPO AllotmentCrypto Market Outlook 2026OTT This WeekGold and Silver Rate TodayWeather TodayJEE Mains Exam DateMarico Q3 ExpectationsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon