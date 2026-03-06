Rising defence-related opportunities may boost Bharat Electronics stock

For the initial phase (of realising five prototypes), major capex is not expected. BEL may need to invest around ₹100-200 crore over the next five to eight years for jigs and module testing.

BEL is not facing any major challenge due to chip shortages as its required chip designs are generic and it has started designing its own chips. R&D expenditure target is at ₹1,600-1,700 crore for FY26 and ₹2,000 crore for FY27 (6-7 per cent of sales). The share price movement to new highs indicates valuation upgrades, though the lumpiness of defence procurement can produce revenue volatility.